Eisai to Present Latest Data on Pipeline Assets in the Area of Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2020

TOKYO, Jul 22, 2020 – (JCN Newswire) – Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that the company will conduct a total of 9 presentations, including the latest data of the investigational anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) protofibril antibody BAN2401, at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) to be held virtually from July 27 to 31, 2020.

Regarding BAN2401, the clinical study design of the newly initiated Phase III clinical study AHEAD 3-45 for preclinical Alzheimer’s disease (AD) patients will be presented orally. The latest data on the analysis of occurrence of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities-edema (ARIA-E) and brain Aβ levels from the ongoing open-label extension study (OLE) portion of the Phase II study (Study 201) will also be presented.

The safety and efficacy results from a Phase II clinical study on lemborexant (orexin receptor antagonist) targeting Irregular Sleep Wake Rhythm Disorder (ISWRD) associated with AD will be presented.

Eisai is also planning to host a satellite symposium “Development of the A/T/N/x Classification System for Different Context of Use Across the Alzheimer’s Disease Continuum: State-of-the-Art and future Perspectives for Clinical Practice and Therapy Development”. Dr. Jeffrey Cummings (Chair), Dr. Clifford Jack, and Dr. Kaj Blennow, three renowned AD researchers and clinicians, will provide a comprehensive overview of the significance and conceptual framework of the A/T/N/x categorization system in the AD continuum. Finally, they will hold a discussion on the future outlook of this classification system for Alzheimer’s pharmacological trials and clinical practice.

Regarding aducanumab, for which submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval as an Alzheimer’s Disease treatment was completed in July 2020, Biogen Inc. (Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States) will conduct an oral presentation of the previously publicized topline results of Phase III studies EMERGE and ENGAGE. This data has been shared at prior medical congresses.

BAN2401 and aducanumab are being jointly developed by Eisai and Biogen Inc.

Eisai aims to realize the prevention and cure of dementia through a multi-dimensional and holistic approach with a foundation of over 35 years of experience of drug discovery activities in the area of AD and dementia. Eisai strives to create innovative medicines as soon as possible to further contribute to addressing the unmet medical needs of, as well as increasing the benefits provided to, those living with the disease and their families.

