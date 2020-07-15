Elrond’s ERD is Now Available for Purchase with Fiat in 162 Countries Via MoonPay Integration

ST. JULIAN’S, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / ERD, the native token of the Elrond network, can be purchased in hundreds of countries following a partnership with MoonPay. The integration means that ERD can be bought using Visa and Mastercard in 162 countries. MoonPay’s fiat gateway also supports payments via bank transfer, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.

The deal opens ERD up to a global audience, including over 100 fiat onramps that have already integrated with Moonpay. As a result, onboarding to the Elrond ecosystem will be easier than ever, extending the accessibility of the high speed blockchain, whose mainnet launches on July 31.

MoonPay is a fintech startup that onboards newcomers to the world of crypto, with zero friction and low fees. Billed as “the new standard for fiat to crypto,” MoonPay is known for the quality of its API and the breadth of the fiat onramps that are incorporated into its fiat-crypto gateway. Thanks to the integration with MoonPay, Elrond users in regions including the US, European Union, Japan, India, and South Korea will be able to acquire ERD.

“Convenience is the key that will lead to unprecedented growth for the Elrond ecosystem. Direct access to 100+ fiat on ramps, DeFi and Staking products on the Elrond network will soon be possible for first-time users, from their phones. This changes everything.” said Beniamin Mincu, Elrond CEO.

MoonPay has an onboarding interface via its website, but its defining feature is the ease of integration with third-party websites and apps. This enables crypto wallets and platforms to offer crypto purchases directly. Because over 100 businesses that integrate with MoonPay will be connected to the Elrond ecosystem, native assets including ERD will be accessible for e-commerce and business processes. This will enable Elrond to realize the vision at the heart of the new internet economy it is building, characterized by universal access, low fees, high throughput, and fast settlement.

About Elrond

Elrond is a new blockchain architecture, designed from scratch to bring a 1000-fold cumulative improvement in throughput and execution speed. To achieve this, Elrond introduces two key innovations: a novel Adaptive State Sharding mechanism, and a Secure Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithm, enabling linear scalability with a fast, efficient, and secure consensus mechanism. Thus, Elrond can process upwards of 10,000 transactions per second (TPS), with 5-second latency, and negligible cost, attempting to become the backbone of a permissionless, borderless, globally accessible internet economy.

For more information, please visit: www.elrond.com

About MoonPay

MoonPay is a financial technology company that builds developer tools for fiat-to-crypto payments. Their mission is to make cryptocurrencies accessible to everyone. They offer an all-in-one solution that seamlessly connects payment card acquirers, banks, and cryptocurrency exchanges to streamline the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies. Developers can host their embeddable MoonPay Widget within their application or completely customize the user journey using our MoonPay API.

For more information please visit: www.moonpay.io

Contact:

Dan Edelstein

pr@marketacross.com

+972-545-464-238

SOURCE: Elrond

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/597574/Elronds-ERD-is-Now-Available-for-Purchase-with-Fiat-in-162-Countries-Via-MoonPay-Integration