Emerge 2020 HR Tech Summit Concluded Successfully

Asia, Jul 9, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Yet again Clavent has brought HR leaders across the globe on a single platform to plant a flag on their first-ever virtual event “Emerge2020 HR Tech Summit​” organized on 25-26th June. Amidst the pandemic, Clavent is always ready to Inspire, Interact, and Innovate. Certainly establishing norms of “virtual experience” in current scenarios to assemble HR veterans to speak on divergent topics based on technological advancements to tackle challenging disruptions in the HR domain across various industries.

Meanwhile, Clavent conducted a virtual summit ensuring that they fulfill their purpose of an event to not only get insights from different sessions but also to get acquainted with fellow attendees and acquire skills from each other. Clavent brought under one platform taking charge of all the elements enabling real-time experience such as Networking Lounges, Exhibitor Booths, Polls, Discussions, Q&A to meet and greet fellow attendees.

At Emerge, Clavent predominantly touched upon three themes Innovation & Leadership, Talent Management, and Learning & Well-Being. The day started with the captive hosting that drove the whole event with enthusiasm and bridged the gap between the attendees and the speakers. He initiated the session with the exciting polls. One of the polls that you can answer right now as well “Are you in your Pajamas?” Polls ensured that the audience was heard, engaged, and were updated in real-time.

The summit began with a keynote session by Prithvi Shergill – Chief Business Officer, KPISOFT who talked about “In a crisis: CHROs Step Up to New Challenges”. The session was a head turner and the speaker emphasized how to master risk and performance with four evolution stages “React, Respond, Reform & Reimagine” with three indispensable elements Workplace, Workforce, and Work. He also dug deep with the paradoxes in the coronavirus crisis and how to build trust across various projects to celebrate the milestones.

Steve Yong – CAO HR from HSBC, a proven effective change leader with the ability to create and implement various business strategies in complex global organizations emphasized on “Leverage Tech & Analytics to keep a tab on Productivity & Engagement”. He spoke about how to be prescriptive in sentiment analysis and pay reviews. Everyone was enthralled about the way he brought HR and Technology in a single discussion and to fulfill personal and organizational goals.

Augustus Azariah, HR Leader from IBM and having 20+ years of experience in the industry and a key driver to bring happiness in the workforce. This was where the third session focussed on “People, Process, Automation”. While Clavent again initiated the session with another poll, Augustus spoke about the purpose of being essential. He left the attendees amazed by taking them from changing the talent landscape to the journey of new normal.

The next speaker for Emerge was Komal Singh, Senior HR business partner- India & APAC at InMobi. She has been leading business priorities through people’s intervention to drive focus on an enterprise model mindset. She talked about “Building a digital culture”. She focused on the reality of the emerging Gig Economy & millennials workforce view. She deep dive into how an ecosystem can drive digital culture.

“Attracting GenZ” was the fourth session of Day 1 by none other than Anil Kumar Mishra, Vice president & Chief People Officer of MagicBricks. Certainly, an engaging session for all the upcoming HR leaders wherein he emphasized on how to attract Genz and how to create an exciting workplace. He also talked about how imperative it is to take care of GenZ career aspirations and how it will drive the organization to the road of success.

Dr. Ankita Singh, Senior VP & Global Head HR at CIGNEX Datamatics who has over 19 years of progressive experience in leading various aspects of HR across various domains of ITES. She talked about “Future of Work” that focused on certain topics like WFH, Gig Economy, tech-driven processes, LMS. She brought certain aspects onto the table like how to rebuild the tour business, people, and trust. How HR can be a copilot to the organization to fulfill objectives.

“Employee Experience = Customer Experience” was the topic of the next session taken by Amit Sharma CHRO from Volvo Group. He drove the session by answering if the above-mentioned terms are understood clearly by the workforce. He also bridged a gap between the two mentioned terms and how happy employees will lead to better customer experience.

Ben Eubanks, Principal Analyst Lighthouse Research & Advisory brought us an interesting topic of this age “Learning in the age of social distancing”. He focused on the way to learn new skills powerfully. He also connected neuroscience, formal learning, and to explore informal learning.

Clavent was delighted to kick off day 2 with none other than Bhavya Misra, HR Director PepsiCo. She is richly experienced across a variety of roles in the HR domain in the Retail & FMCG sector. She focused on the “Role of Leadership in maintaining Work-Life Balance”. In the current context and the scenario, it becomes indispensable to talk about the lines between work life and personal life. To not only introspect but retrospect what this means and how it impacts the workforce. Is it clock connectivity, expectations on responsiveness coming in the way?

“Science of well being” was the next session by Varadharaju Janardhanan, VP & Head HR [24]7.ai. He emphasized on the mental well being. To elucidate the workforce’s mind space and to talk about constraints like Lockdown, Social Distancing, Working Virtually, Shortage of essentials, etc. While he talked about the above-mentioned restrictions brings the fear of the future in the employees that might result in anxiety and how it can be tackled by understanding brain science.

“Networking Break” helped to bring in an opportunity to meet and greet the fellow attendees and get to know each other and make these sessions more meaningful. Moreover, Clavent conducted “Q&A sessions” each day exclusively to bring out a childlike curiosity among every individual.

Manish Behl, Associate VP Center for the future of Work at Cognizant, spoke about “The Future of Work and AI”. Manish spoke about AI can be a rocket fuel to drive organizational objectives and harness employee goals. He further talked about how AI is infusing in work culture followed by fantastic questions by curious attendees such as to drive attention from automation, employability and its effect due to COVID19.

Venkatesh Palabatla, Group CHRO Navabharat Ventures Limited shared his views on “Augmented Talent – Harnessing the cognitive capital of people at work”. He brought major topics that had major implications on industries that are the Industrial revolution and COVID Crisis. He talked about building Human Capital, the need for a new organizational model that will align with the new business needs and challenges.

Susan Armstrong, Managing Partner- Global Training Transformation spoke about “Designing a Future Proof Learning Strategy”. She talked about the need to engage, motivate, and develop leaders and employees. She deep-dived on the global challenges that are faced by an organization in regards to employee performance and mental health. She has also been a part of Learning and development strategies in COVID and talked about how those can be executed successfully.

Saswati Sinha, VP and Head HR-Cheil India ( Samsung Group) talked about “The Power of Collective Intelligence”. She explained the real definition of CI and how technology plays a vital role in group intelligence. She also mentioned that technology is changing the way employees were working earlier and how it is bringing a change in the centralized management approach. She focused on how organizations will thrive, loose hierarchies, and embrace democracy.

Abhimanyu Choudhary Chief Business Officer at Xoxoday spoke about “Know your Employee Pulse in the age of Social Distancing”. He talked about the challenges that 2020 brought. The uncertainty that calls for managing not only the work but household chores. The challenge for HR is to keep its employees motivated and engaged. He motivated the attendees to come up together and work for the upliftment of the organization overall.

The last session “The Myth of Employee Engagement” was given by Jonas Prasanna, International HR Business Partner. He brought up a few questions regarding the effectiveness of the surveys done across several organizations, and if disengagement is a bad thing? He focused on how rather than talking about an engagement that can be done to drive the culture of a workplace that brings positive results.

In the end, the day concluded with a Q&A session that brought not only questions but different perspectives of each attendee on various aspects of HR domains across industry creating a dynamic and inclusive environment. Clavent brought can’t-find-anywhere-else tips from various HR Leaders across industries to be imbibed on your journey as an HR Leader.

