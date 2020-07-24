ENGIE IT Teams with DXC Technology and ServiceNow to Launch Certified Global Center of Excellence

Application services from DXC enable ENGIE IT to help simplify and modernize processes, improve employee experience and enable innovation while reducing cost

PARIS & TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ENGIE IT is a business unit of Global Business Support, part of ENGIE (EPA: ENGI), a worldwide reference in low-carbon energy and services. A global partner for IT and digital technology for ENGIE, ENGIE IT announced today, in collaboration with DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), the successful implementation and launch of a certified, global ServiceNow Center of Excellence (CoE). The CoE, comprising a team of nearly 50 practitioners from ENGIE IT, DXC and ServiceNow, will guide ENGIE business units as they modernize their processes, delivering practical innovation to accelerate their digital transformation.

The CoE leverages ServiceNow’s leading digital workflow capabilities and gives ENGIE more flexible, industrialized and cost-effective enterprise service management (ESM) solutions. ENGIE IT provides innovative and high-performance ServiceNow solutions that deliver an enhanced digital employee experience for over 170,000 employees across more than 50 countries.

“Digital technology is now an integral part of our working lives. In view of its undeniable benefits to drive productivity gains, process automation, collaboration, data insights and more, ENGIE IT has a strategic ambition to proactively support ENGIE’s digital adoption and success. The ServiceNow Center of Excellence is an integral part of ENGIE IT’s response to this opportunity,” said Matthieu Pestel, general manager of ENGIE IT.

“Our applications services enable customers to simplify platforms and modernize processes while reducing costs,” said Pierre Bruno, VP and general manager, Southern Europe, DXC. “Working with ENGIE IT, we will help them achieve business agility, resilience and operational efficiency — all while providing improved customer and employee experiences.”

ENGIE IT CoE Services Benefit ENGIE Business Units and Employees

The immediate deployment of the CoE to more than 50,000 ENGIE employees, via ENGIE IT’s MyPortal solution, will accelerate business process digitization across multiple functional areas including IT, Human Resources, Finance, Procurement, Facility Management and Cyber Security. The joint ENGIE IT, DXC and ServiceNow team will provide competitive and innovative services including:

ServiceNow solution development coupled with best in class implementation methodologies, delivering IT and business operational excellence;

The launch of Innovation Labs in the Americas, Europe and Asia regions, which will accelerate the development of improved digital workflows and employee experience use cases via Design Thinking approaches from DXC; and

Transforming the ENGIE employee experience through next-generation solutions that leverage technologies such artificial intelligence, chatbot, live chat, and improved virtual and remote experiences.

“The ENGIE IT ServiceNow Center of Excellence is a unique set of skilled people, IP and innovative offerings which will further enable ENGIE business units to leverage the Now Platform® as a foundation for enterprise-wide digital transformation,” said Olivier Mollet, ENGIE Agile Business Solutions director.

“DXC is proud to be a part of this ServiceNow CoE model globally,” added Nicolas Leszek, managing director of the ServiceNow practice for DXC’s Southern Europe region. “With ServiceNow as a global strategic partner, DXC will help ENGIE IT deliver operational excellence and business-leading solutions.”

ENGIE IT Helps ENGIE IMPACT to Accelerate its Digital Transformation

ENGIE Impact, an ENGIE business unit that delivers sustainability solutions and services to corporations, cities and governments across the globe, is one of several business units that will benefit from the CoE.

“Digital solutions are the foundation for large-scale sustainability transformation, which is extremely complex and impacts all aspects of a business,” said Mark House, vice president of Information Technology at ENGIE Impact. “The ENGIE IT ServiceNow Center of Excellence will set an extremely high standard for implementing the Now Platform®, which is critical in driving operational excellence and measuring the quality of IT services delivered.”

“Collaborating with ENGIE Impact is a great example of how ENGIE IT will provide a structured implementation methodology transforming IT workflows in weeks with a compelling return on investment,” said Birama Traore, head of ServiceNow Center of Excellence by ENGIE IT. “DXC Technology, as our global strategic partner, enables us to deploy a skilled team of ServiceNow experts across the world in a matter of days to support ENGIE Business Units’ strategic IT projects.”

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world’s largest companies trust DXC to deploy our enterprise technology stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.technology.

About ENGIE IT

ENGIE IT is a business unit of Global Business Support, part of ENGIE (EPA: ENGI), a worldwide reference in low-carbon energy and services. A global partner for IT and digital technology for the ENGIE Group, ENGIE IT partners with the ENGIE business units and their teams to implement and run IT and digital transformation projects. By delivering services and solutions to drive the operational excellence of the Group, ENGIE IT is creating a highly connected and collaborative environment that enables ENGIE’s transformation.

Contacts

Ingrid Cornaire: Head of Marketing & Communications, DXC Technology, France



+33 6 33 64 68 37