Epsilogen Limited Announce Innovate UK Award

Epsilogen announces further UK government funding to develop next generation antibody treatments for ovarian cancer

Company receives grant from Innovate UK Smart Grant

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / Epsilogen Ltd, a global leader in the development of novel immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies to treat cancer, today announced the award of a £0.5 million grant from the UK’s innovation agency, Innovate UK. Epsilogen will use the Smart Grant to further develop its proprietary novel IGEGTM platform and generate new therapeutic candidates to treat ovarian cancer.

IGEGTM antibodies combine key structural elements of both IgE and IgG antibodies into a novel and proprietary antibody structure. Uniquely, an IGEGTM antibody molecule is able to bind to both IgE receptors and IgG receptors thereby retaining the enhanced immunological potency of IgE but gaining additional functionality from the IgG molecule such as binding Natural Killer cells.

Epsilogen’s lead product candidate, MOv18 IgE, is the first therapeutic IgE antibody to enter clinical trials and is currently in a phase I study in cancer patients with advanced solid tumours, principally ovarian. Encouraging Interim data from this trial was recently presented at the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting in April, with results supporting for the first time, the safety and potential efficacy of an IgE antibody as a treatment for advanced cancer.

Dr Tim Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Epsilogen, commented: “Epsilogen is a pioneer in the use of IgE antibodies and engineered IgE derivatives to treat cancer. We are very pleased to have been awarded our third grant from Innovate UK. Our goal is to harness the potency of the IgE-mediated immune response and thereby provide patients with new safe and effective treatment options for these serious diseases”.

About Epsilogen Ltd

Epsilogen is a global leader in the development of immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies to treat cancer. IgE has several key features that make it ideal for the treatment of solid tumours including greater potency, enhanced tumour access and a long tissue half-life.

The company has raised Series A finance from Epidarex Capital, ALSA Holdings and the UCL Technology Fund.

About Innovate UK

Innovate UK is the UK’s innovation agency. It works with people, companies and partner organisations to find and drive the science and technology innovations that will grow the UK economy. For further information visit www.innovateuk.gov.uk

