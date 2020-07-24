Fairbanks Seeds Launches Online Store To Cater To Smaller Growers

Australian vegetable growers can depend on Fairbanks for the excellent service and access to new and improved varieties of vegetables. The company launched its online store in March 2020 to cater to small growers

EPPING, VICTORIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / Fairbanks Seeds is a widely respected vegetable seed business that launched its online store in March 2020. The online store offers a wide selection of commercial vegetable seeds, this range of highly reliable vegetable seeds has been relied on by Australia’s professional growers for years. The new range of smaller pack sizes now caters for smaller growers, allowing them access to proven quality vegetable varieties. The online store makes ordering fast and straightforward, and they offer free express shipping on all orders.

Although the company is Australian family-owned, breeding partners worldwide provide selections of promising new seed varieties. These are trialed and tested for suitability in Australia and New Zealand. The focus is to make real varietal enhancements, either through the improved quality or agronomic advancements. In some instances, new and unique vegetable varieties are discovered from overseas and brought to the Australian and New Zealand markets, expanding the range of vegetables available to consumers.

More information is available at https://fairbanks.com.au/online-store/

Fairbanks Seeds range of varieties has continued to grow and evolve since its earliest beginnings almost a century ago. Through a dedication to research and development, they are proactive in identifying enhanced vegetable varieties to meet consumer and market demands. Recent expansion includes the exclusive distribution of the Syngenta brassica and leafy range of vegetable varieties in 2013. Since 2015, the company has also been the distributor and genetic manager of the Solano potato range. This last expansion and direction revision allowed Fairbanks to participate in the largest vegetable crop in Australia. Growth in this segment has not occurred from any other Australian seed company.

A huge range of vegetable varieties are available from the online store. Brassica, Salad & Leafy Greens, Herbs & Bunching, Root Vegetables, Peas, Beans & Corn, and Fruiting Varieties are listed and described to provide helpful information about the specific seeds offered. Many images of each of the vegetable varieties are pictured in the online store section of the website.

Contact and location information are available at Fairbanks Seeds. You can also view detailed video reviews on current seed varieties at Fairbanks Seeds YouTube Channel

