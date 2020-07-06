Findit Features Members Global WholeHealth Partners, NutraCap Labs and CBD Unlimited Who All Have Claimed Their Business Names on Findit

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking platform which provides online marketing tools to individuals and businesses, is featuring three members on Findit: Global WholeHealth Partners (GWHP), NutraCap Labs and CBD Unlimited (EDXC). Each of these members has claimed at least one unique Findit Name that they want to be indexed under in Findit search and crawled and indexed under in Google, Yahoo and Bing along with other search engines.

Findit enables businesses and business owners to claim their business name(s) on Findit to help improve tangible search results in search engines and control the content they want seen and shared online.

Findit is an open platform that anyone can join for free to improve their online presence. The improvement comes from posting content that is indexed in Findit search and other search engines. Content created on Findit can also be shared to popular social networking sites that include but are not limited to Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest and others through the Sharethis® feature; this provides a way to reach more people through Findit with your posts.

One of Findit’s features that is offered to businesses and business owners is the Claim Your Name feature, where you can claim a single URL or multiple URLs that you want on Findit that relate to your business, brand, products or services, or keywords that you want to index under. Today’s featured members are below. We have included some of the names (URLS) they own on Findit.

Global WholeHealth Partners has claimed three names on Findit and they have a monthly on-going marketing campaign with Findit to help improve overall online presence for the keywords that they are targeting. GWHP Corp sells wholesale PPE supplies including masks, gloves, thermometers and more as well as COVID-19 diagnostic test kits. They also provide numerous test kits for a variety of other professional approved tests, drug tests, and illnesses. Their campaign currently is focusing on COVID 19 diagnostic tests and PPE supplies.

Visit Global WholeHealth Partners on Findit under their Findit names

findit.com/ppe-mask-gloves-thermometers

findit.com/gwhp-corp

findit.com/covid-19-diagnostic-tests

Our second featured member is NutraCap Labs. NutraCap Labs offers custom supplement formulation manufacturing services and operates a state of the art FDA registered facility in Norcross Georgia. They have an on-going monthly marketing campaign with Findit to help improve exposure online under the keywords that they are targeting, including creating your own supplement business and private label supplement manufacturing.

Visit NutraCap Labs on Findit under some of their Findit names

findit.com/create-your-supplement-business

findit.com/private-label-supplements

NutraCap Labs claimed an additional 5 Findit names on Findit.

Our final featured member is CBD Unlimited. CBD Unlimited produces high quality CBD oils, CBD topicals, CBD concentrates and other CBD and hemp related products. Their on-going monthly marketing campaign with Findit is to target the products that they sell online to reach the consumers looking for those products but who have potentially not yet heard of CBD Unlimited.

Visit CBD Unlimited on Findit under their Findit names

findit.com/industrial-hemp

findit.com/cbdunlimited

findit.com/cbd-oil

CBD Unlimited claimed an additional 10 Findit names on Findit.

Businesses and business owners that handle their own online marketing in-house can add Findit to their marketing portfolio to help improve overall online presence. Findit does offer customized marketing campaigns matched to your needs and budget to help improve your overall exposure online. Marketing services include but are not limited to: social media management, video production, SEO, website design and development, social sharing, content creation and more. Findit helps elevate your web presence through as many venues as possible to reach the audiences looking for you.

Claim your Name on Findit today with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

Want to become a featured member on Findit? Please contact Findit at 404 443 3224.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

