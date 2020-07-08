First Internet Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, July 22
Conference call and webcast to be held on Thursday, July 23
FISHERS, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent company of First Internet Bank (www.firstib.com), announced today that it plans to issue its second quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the following day, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time.
|
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
|
Date and Time:
|
Thursday, July 23, 2020, 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
|
Telephone Access:
|
1-888-348-3664 (U.S. toll free)
|
Telephone Replay:
|
1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free)
|
Replay Access Code:
|
10145915
|
Webcast and Presentation Slides:
|
To access the webcast and view the presentation slides, please visit http://www.firstinternetbancorp.com and click the link provided for Earnings Call Webcast.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.2 billion as of March 31, 2020. The Company’s subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services in select geographies. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “INBK” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.
Contacts
Investors/Analysts
Paula Deemer
Director of Corporate Administration
(317) 428-4628
investors@firstib.com
Media
Nicole Lorch
Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer
(317) 532-7906
nlorch@firstib.com