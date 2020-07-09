First Internet Bank Continues SBA Lending Expansion

Adds Four Senior Business Development Officers

FISHERS, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First Internet Bank announced today that its Small Business Administration (SBA) Lending team has added four new Senior Business Development Officers. The moves, fueled by their continued strategic growth, will provide further support for new and existing small business clients nationwide.

“ We are excited to add these experienced professionals with diverse backgrounds to what is already a strong, talented team,” said Vice President, National SBA Sales Manager Mark Gibson. “ Our goal is to continue to build a world-class SBA Lending division.”

Natalie Beane joins First Internet Bank from Q2 Business Capital, a division of First Savings Bank. Her past experience includes time with BankUnited Small Business Finance. She is an alumna of University of Chicago and received her MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

Greg Pitner brings 20+ years of financial industry experience to First Internet Bank. He was previously with Q2 Business Capital, BankUnited and Evergreen Growth Partners L.L.C., among others. He received his Bachelor’s degree from DePauw University.

Marissa Salazar-Ames is an experienced SBA professional as well, joining from BankUnited. Past experience includes SBA Business Development with Wells Fargo Bank and Florida Shores Bank. Marissa has both B.S. and M.S. degrees from Texas A&M University – Kingsville.

Lynne Singletary comes to the SBA team from BankUnited. Previously, Lynne worked in similar positions with Fifth Third Bank and Silver State Bank, among others. She is a graduate of Florida International University.

Mr. Gibson added, “ First Internet Bank is committed to providing the resources small businesses need to succeed in this challenging economy. Each of our newest team members brings a level of passion and professionalism that is invaluable to their clients.”

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.2 billion as of March 31, 2020, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK).

