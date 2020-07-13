ForexG Announced Acquisition of Financial Services Commission License, Expanding Its Global Presence

PORT LOUIS, MAURITIUS / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / ForexG Limited has quickly become recognised for its energy and drive by building strong relationships with some of the major leading financial services providers, specialising in online trading services for private, professional and institutional clients. Strategically located in the global financial centre, Port Louis Mauritius headquarters are a major meeting point for business. ForexG Limited has been operating under different entities regulated by internationally accredited financial supervisory authorities since 2004.

As part of its global expansion efforts, ForexG is pleased to announce the acquisition of a new regulatory license under the Financial Services Commission (FSC – Mauritius) and The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).

Reflecting the Group’s commitment to continue on its current trajectory of expansion and growth, the decision to acquire an FSA license comes in an effort to ensure even broader regulatory supervision in new markets. Providing a transparent trading environment and even greater security to clients across different markets including South-East Asia, South Africa, Middle East. ForexG FSC entity will enable clients from these regions to access world-class trading services via its dedicated official domain www.forexg.com – which is already live and fully operational.

Award-winning ForexG Limited is an international online Forex and CFD trading firm offering 24 hour access to a diverse range of trading products including foreign exchange, commodities, futures and indices. New and existing clients are supported by our multi-lingual and experienced client support team in over 16 different languages. Traders can manage their own account efficiently with their personal account management system , which provides diverse account funding opportunities, updates on important economic events and useful trading tools.

