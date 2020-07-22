FOX News Digital Network Delivers Highest-rated Quarter Ever in Key Performance Metrics Including Total Multiplatform Views and Total Multiplatform Minutes

Network Continues Streak with Best June Performance in History, Earning Double-Digit Increases Across Key Performance Indicators Versus Prior Year

June Marks Seventh Consecutive Month of over 100 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Digital finished the second quarter of 2020 with its highest-rated quarter ever in several key performance indicators including total multiplatform views (5.8 billion) and total multiplatform minutes (13.4 billion), according to Comscore. The network finished the month with its strongest performance of any June on record, experiencing double-digit increases versus the prior year across several key metrics, including total multiplatform views (a 16 percent increase from June 2019) and total multiplatform minutes (a 20 percent increase from June 2019).

June 2020 marked the network’s seventh consecutive month with over 100 million multiplatform unique visitors as well as the FOX News Mobile App’s second-highest month of unique visitors. The strong performance also helped propel the FOX News Mobile App ahead of the CNN Mobile App for the 19th month in a row in unique visitors (8.7 million versus CNN’s 7.6 million), and its fourth month scoring over 8 million unique visitors.*

For the 70th consecutive month, FOX News remained the most engaged news brand on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) among the news competitive set, driving 60.9 million total interactions, according to Socialbakers. FOX News remained number one in Facebook and Instagram interactions among news competitors for the month, amounting more than 38.7 million on Facebook and 21.6 million Instagram interactions, also according to Socialbakers. According to data from Crowdtangle, FOX News also topped Facebook Live for the month, driving 121.7M live video views.

Additionally, FOX Business Network delivered its highest quarter in history for average monthly multiplatform unique visitors, with 24.4 million. The month of June also marked a record with digital, securing 26 million multiplatform unique visitors, its second-highest in the category. FOXBusiness.com drove 164 million multiplatform total minutes and saw 104 million multiplatform total views last month, securing double digit growth across all metrics versus the prior year.**

JUNE 2020 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Minutes



FOX News Digital – 4,668,000,000 (up 20 percent vs. June 2019)



CNN.com – 4,966,000,000 (up 87 percent vs. June 2019)

Multi-Platform Total Views



FOX News Digital – 1,923,000,000 (up 16 percent vs. June 2019)



CNN.com – 2,564,000,000 (up 85 percent vs. June 2019)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors



FOX News Digital – 111,870,000 (up 6 percent vs. June 2019)



CNN.com – 155,422,000 (up 21 percent vs. June 2019)

2Q’20 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Minutes



FOX News Digital – 13,391,000,000 (up 14 percent vs. prior year quarter)



CNN.com – 15,089,000,000 (up 78 percent vs. vs. prior year quarter)

Multi-Platform Total Views



FOX News Digital – 5,754,000,000 (up 20 percent vs. prior year quarter)



CNN.com – 8,060,000,000 (up 85 percent vs. prior year quarter)

Multi-Platform Average Monthly Unique Visitors



FOX News Digital – 115,667,000 (up 13 percent vs. prior year quarter)



CNN.com – 161,774,000 (up 28 percent vs. prior year quarter)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio and the direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service FOX Nation. A top five-cable network, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

