Gray Rock Announces Warrants Extension

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / Gray Rock Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GRK) (“Gray Rock” or the “Company”) announces that it has applied for an amendment to its terms of the warrants issued pursuant to private placements announced on July 19, 2016 and August 1, 2017.

The first amendment of the July 19, 2016 private placement extended the expiry date of the Warrant from August 15, 2018 to August 15, 2020. The current amendment will extend the expiry date of the warrants from August 15, 2020 to August 15, 2021. All other terms remain the same.

The first amendment of the August 1, 2017 private placement extended the expiry date of the Warrant from September 15, 2018 to September 15, 2020. The current amendment will extend the expiry date of the warrants from September 15, 2020 to September 15, 2022. All other terms remain the same.

These amendments are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

