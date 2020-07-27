Gunjan Aggarwal Joins RingCentral as Chief People Officer to Accelerate Purpose-Driven Culture

BELMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloud—RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced the appointment of Gunjan Aggarwal as Chief People Officer, reporting to Anand Eswaran, president and COO at the company. Aggarwal will be responsible for continuing to ensure that RingCentral is a great place to work for our people, from talent acquisition and development, to organization effectiveness, rewards and recognition, and global inclusion and diversity.





Aggarwal is a 20-year industry veteran who joins RingCentral from RELX Group, a world-leading provider of information solutions based on big data analytics for professional and business customers with revenues of $10 billion. At RELX, she was responsible for all aspects of the people function across the 30,000 employee population. She also led executive and board engagements in planning, culture, inclusion, and risk mitigation in the people domain and oversaw a team of over 400 HR professionals.

“Successful companies create an inclusive environment that enables people to bring their best and authentic self to work,” according to Anand Eswaran, president and chief operating officer RingCentral. “RingCentral is a purpose-led company, and we are on a journey to constantly reimagine a people-centered, inclusive workplace. We’re excited Gunjan is joining us to accelerate our progress, attract, retain, empower and coach great talent; and evolve a culture that delivers the best outcomes for our people, our customers, partners, shareholders and communities. In Gunjan we have a leader who combines clarity of purpose with creative intent and we’re looking forward to seeing her impact.”

“RingCentral’s success is a testament to the company’s strong values and culture,” said Aggarwal. “I have always been focused on fostering strong cultures that are diverse and all inclusive. I see tremendous opportunities at RingCentral to continue to develop the company as both a destination for top talent and a great place to work. Great outcomes for our customers depend on ensuring our people have the best environment to learn, develop, and deliver. It’s an exciting journey.”

Prior to joining RELX, Aggarwal held a variety of leadership positions at Ericsson, where she spent five years, including vice president of people and culture. In her role, she supported the Media business growth via mergers and acquisitions, attracting software and cloud media talent to build Ericson’s TV-as-a-service (TVaaS) offerings in a dynamic industry domain. Aggarwal also served as global head of talent acquisition for Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) and Mergers & Acquisition (M&A) where she worked closely with executive staff and the talent board to recruit top executive talent.

Aggarwal also served as vice president and head of HR for North America at Ericsson, leading HR strategy for 20,000 employees with a team of 250 HR associates. Before joining Ericsson, Aggarwal held various positions at leading companies including Novartis and Unilever.

Aggarwal holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electronics and Communication and a Masters in Business Administration from XLRI in Jamshedpur, India.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

© 2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

Contacts

Jyotsna Grover



650-513-8712



jyotsna.grover@ringcentral.com