Halberd Advances the Treatment of COVID-19 Utilizing Laser Technology

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / Halberd Corp. (OTC PINK:HALB) intends to use laser technology to eradicate the COVID-19 Coronavirus. This patent pending treatment introduces one or more fluorescent antibody-antigen complexing agents to bind with the target antigen(s) (i.e., Covid-19 target antigens).

This will allow the virus to be seen and located, and allow for eradicating the fluorescent antibody-antigen complex by utilizing an energy burst from a nano-laser, with the removal of the debris through conventional mechanical filtering. Halberd Corporation holds the exclusive worldwide license to this technology.

The method entails the extracorporeal (outside the body) treatment of a patient’s blood (for blood-borne diseases) or cerebrospinal fluid (CSF – for neurological diseases) consisting of a four-step process:

Removal of the bodily fluid from the patient; Introduction of antibody-antigen complexing agent(s) to bind with the target antigen(s) (i.e., Covid-19 target antigens). Eradicate the fluoresced antibody-antigen complex with a nano-laser and removal of the debris; Return of the cleansed bodily fluid to the patient.

This process is intended to be performed during a continuous-flow operation, similar to normal dialysis. By treating the blood or CSF outside of the patient, and using complexing agents which combine only with antigens associated with Covid-19, negative side-effects and reactions can be greatly reduced or eliminated.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, inventor of this treatment, stated, “This process is intended to eliminate Covid-19 coronavirus, and its mutations from a patient’s body.” Felder continued, “The use of a nano-laser and the associated complex computer controlled targeting system, should allow for a great flexibility in selecting and eliminating disease antigens.”

Mr. William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, added, “Covid-19 is a complex and virulent virus. We decided to pursue several alternatives of varying complexities in an attempt to address the complete elimination of the virus, and to develop an effective treatment protocol.”

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com;

support@halberdcorporation.com

www.halberdcorporation.com

Twitter:@HalberdC

About Halberd Corporation.

HalberdCorporation. (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It is debt-free and holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: “Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;” “Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;” and “Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus.”

Title Application No. Filing Date Priority Status Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection US 62/989981 03/16/2020 n/a Provisional application Pending Method for Treating Covid-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in Covid-19 Patients US 63/007207 04/08/2020 n/a Provisional application Pending Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus US 63/013104 4/21/2020 n/a Provisional application Pending

Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives –

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/597677/Halberd-Advances-the-Treatment-of-COVID-19-Utilizing-Laser-Technology