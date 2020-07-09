Hartford, Connecticut Realtor Linda Lohnes Joins Coldwell Banker Realty and Homes for Heroes

Realtor Linda Lohnes joins the team at Coldwell Banker

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / Greater Hartford, Connecticut Realtor, Linda Lohnes joins the team at Coldwell Banker Realty. During the course of her distinguished career, Linda brings more than 30 years of experience to help clients buy and sell their homes.

The Coldwell Banker brand is the oldest and most established residential real estate broker in North America. They have helped make the dream of homeownership a reality for millions of families. The award winning South Windsor office is nationally recognized and has the #1 market share in their effective service area.

“My 25 years as a paralegal, 32 years as a Realtor, and being married to a builder for 36 years, all contribute to the excellence that I incorporate into my business model,” said Linda Lohnes. “Now with Coldwell Banker, I will be positioned to provide the best for my clients when our lives and world move past COVID-19 and we embrace our new normal.”

Most recently, Linda became an affiliate real estate specialist with Homes for Heroes®. When heroes, such as firefighters, law enforcement, military (active or reserves), veterans, healthcare workers, EMS and teachers, work with Homes for Heroes’ affiliate real estate specialists and local businesses, they receive Hero Rewards®. These rewards can help save significant money when buying, selling or refinancing a home; or when making every day home-related purchases.

During the course of her career, Linda has been named nine times as one of Connecticut’s outstanding real estate agents by Five Star Professional. For sellers, she utilizes cutting-edge marketing programs to give them the exposure and edge they need to sell their homes quickly and at top dollar. For buyers, Linda helps them find the homes of their dreams by taking the time to listen to their needs and desires. Whether buying, selling, relocating, buying an investment property, downsizing, buying land to build, or starting a business and needing commercial real estate help, Linda will work tirelessly from start to finish.

In addition, Linda and her husband are also very active in their church community, Crossroads Community Cathedral, where they have been in various leadership roles for more than 35 years. Linda has served as a youth leader and mentor for young women, some of whom come from difficult home situations. They have participated in The Hartford Project, a local youth mission trip, as well as over 5 mission trips to Mexico City and Guatemala with churches their congregation has helped build and establish. Linda and her family are also a part of CCC’s first satellite church located in East Windsor in the former La Renaissance location right off I-91N. This is targeted to open as soon as COVID-19 is behind us and is only 15 minutes from their main location in East Hartford.

About Linda Lohnes, Coldwell Banker Realty

Linda Lohnes is a full-service Realtor specializing in Hartford, Tolland, and Middlesex Counties, specifically the towns of Manchester, Bolton, Glastonbury, South Windsor, Coventry, Vernon, East Hartford, Middletown, and East Windsor. Being a native of Middletown, Lohnes’ expertise extends throughout the entire State of Connecticut. For more information, please call (860) 604-7440, or visit https://www.facebook.com/LindaLohnesRealtor/. Coldwell Banker Realty is located at 481 Buckland Road, South Windsor, CT 06074

