How Rob Krzak Started an 7 Figure E-commerce Business During a Pandemic

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / Rob Krzak is an entrepreneur who made the decision to change his life, start his own business, and not stop until he reached his goals. In March 2019, Rob started an e-commerce business where he walks aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners through A-Z on how to start a business from the ground up. The training is completely beginners friendly and can be used at any time with no previous knowledge of the industry. Rob’s business, eCom Takeover, has generated 7 figures during the coronavirus pandemic due to his commitment and dedication to his passion.

Rob Krzak found motivation to get started with his business through the ability to be different and serve his customers online with a purpose. Each entrepreneur needs to find their reason and drive to succeed, and eCom Takeover gave Rob the passion to get the business started without letting anything hold him back. However, no business venture comes without roadblocks or challenges. One of the biggest challenges Rob Krzak faced when starting his business arose from the pandemic which brought logistic obstacles that he needed to go through in order to be successful. The pandemic brought on a lot of unexpected challenges which would have made it easy for Rob or anyone to quit, however his investment and passion for the business is what drove him to success.

When being asked how important mindset is when starting a business, Rob responded with “It is crucial to stay positive and work towards your goals every single day with the dedication to continue, and you will quickly start seeing positive results.” It is essential to acknowledge the fact that when starting out as an entrepreneur, you might not always have an overwhelming amount of support or well wishes, which is why it is so important to believe in yourself. Rob’s advice for those trying to start their own brand is “Don’t give excuses whether it is the best time to start a business or the worst. What matters most is taking the leap to start your ecommerce entrepreneurship journey!”

Some say the hardest part is taking that first step, which Rob did and faced a global pandemic while doing so. Rob recognizes the importance of taking a chance to accept new opportunities when they arise. He saw the perfect opportunity during the lockdown months to get started with an online business or potentially one of your dream businesses but it’s extremely important to take advantage of those ventures. A business owner’s approach of fear is extremely important, and Rob views fear as an obstacle to overcome, but to always use fear as motivation to reach your goals. On the contrary, success to Rob Krzak starts with enjoyment. “If you love what you are doing and making a whole lot of money doing it, I’d call that successful.”

As for what is next for Rob Krzak has big projects coming soon, US fulfillment along with launching a subscription based ecommerce group on July 10th. To follow along with Rob’s business and future endeavors, click here.

