IGI Announces Nodeware(R) Cybersecurity Solution Now Available as Windows App, Moves to Asset-Based Pricing Model

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / IGI (OTC PINK:IMCI), announces that its powerful patent-pending network security software Nodeware® is now available as a lightweight Windows application that can be deployed on any Windows 10 or Windows Server 2016 or later.

The same great Nodeware sensor technology is now easier than ever to deploy and allows users to extend visibility and monitoring to new networks with little effort. Now anyone in the world running Windows can download the Nodeware application and start scanning their computer networks in a matter of minutes.

“Our goal has always been to increase the accessibility and simplicity of cybersecurity tools typically reserved for enterprises, and this is another step in that direction , , ” said Brian Drake, Director of Technology Development at IGI. “This allows users to expand the reach of their Nodeware deployment to include remote or noncontiguous networks without the need for dedicated hardware or a virtualization platform onsite.”

Nodeware technology allows for scanning anywhere, anytime, even across various networks and VPNs. And with more than 80 percent of businesses running Windows operating systems, Nodeware can now help the majority of businesses worldwide easily protect their computers and networks from cyber threats.

IGI has also improved its software’s licensing model to be simpler and more customizable by switching to per-asset pricing. Nodeware users no longer have to evaluate the network size or architecture to deploy the software-they can scan assets across all their networks for a lower annual price per asset.

“This new licensing model is leading the way in industry standards for network security and vulnerability scanning,” said Todd Nielsen, Director of Product Management for IGI. “Nodeware now offers unparalleled simplicity and scalability for everyone from SMBs to large enterprises at a price point that’s best in class.”

IGI has also combined the power of internal and external scanning into one solution, offering users the chance to secure their websites and external IPs with the same per-asset pricing model.

To learn more about Nodeware or to start a free two-week trial, contact us or visit nodeware.com.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a workforce spanning across the United States, IGI works with organizations on all levels of IT security. Through the company’s evolution from 1986 to today, we have continued to build on our strong foundation of securing information, systems, and technologies to become a leader in the cybersecurity field. Learn more at igius.com and nodeware.com.

