Imperial Metals Congratulates Mount Polley Remediation Expert Dr. ‘Lyn Anglin

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Imperial Metals congratulates Dr. ‘Lyn Anglin for being named a recipient of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum’s (CIM) Distinguished Lecturer award. The CIM Awards honour industry’s “finest for their outstanding contributions in various fields. Their achievements and dedication are what make Canada’s global mineral industry a force to be reckoned with.”



CIM Distinguished Lecturers are awarded for accomplishments in “scientific, technical, management or educational activities related to the minerals industry.”

“On behalf of Imperial Metals, we congratulate Dr. ‘Lyn Anglin for being chosen as a CIM Distinguished Lecturer,” says Brian Kynoch, President of Imperial Metals. “Dr. Anglin was instrumental in her role overseeing the Mount Polley remediation and recovery efforts.”

In 2014, ‘Lyn was recruited by Imperial Metals as Chief Scientific Officer to assist with the Company’s response to the Mount Polley tailings spill. ‘Lyn provided technical advice and guidance to the company’s spill response team and communicated with First Nations, local communities, government regulators and industry associations concerning the company’s spill response and progress on remediation. ‘Lyn retired from Imperial Metals in December 2018.

About Imperial​

Imperial is a Vancouver exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine, and a 100% interest in both the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. Imperial also holds a 45.3% interest in the Ruddock Creek lead/zinc property.

