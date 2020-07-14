Infinite Ore Intersects Massive Sulphides and Completes Expanded Drill Program on Fredart In Red Lake

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / Infinite Ore Corp. (“ILI” or the “Company”) (ILI-TSX:V) (OTCQB:ARXRF) is very pleased to announce it has completed its recently expanded 10 hole drill program on the Fredart property located in the prolific Red Lake Mining District. (See Figure 1) In addition, the Company wishes to report that it has intersected several zones of massive, semi-massive, stringers and blebs of sulphide minerals (pyrite+pyrrhotite+chalcopyrite) in association with oxide and silicate iron formations in 8 of the 10 drill holes. All 10 holes are at the lab for assaying. Assay results are expected in batches and will be published as received.

J.C. St-Amour, President of Infinite Ore commented, “Drilling has gone exceptionally well at Fredart allowing us to expand and promptly complete the program. We are very pleased to have intersected massive and semi-massive sulphides in several holes at Fredart. We are also encouraged by the apparent width of the sulphide mineralization* reaching 1 to 12 m and by the relatively shallow depth of the mineralization (5 to 190 m).”

*The true width of the drill intersections has not been determined yet.

Figure 1 Drill Hole Locations

A selection of photos from the 10 hole drill program below.

FR2020-01. Iron Formation with 5 cm wide massive chalcopyrite intersected at a 44 m depth.

FR2020-01. (Cont.) Intersection of massive to semi-massive sulphide mineralization (pyrite+pyrrhotite±chalcopyrite) associated with cherty iron formation from 240-244 m depth.

FR-2020-08. Cherty Iron Formation containing 10-15% chalcopyrite (50%) and pyrrhotite (50%) as stringers and massive blebs intersected at a depth of 65-67 m.

FR-2020-09. Iron formation with 90% massive sulphides (pyrrhotite+chalcopyrite) intersected at a 234 m depth.

Dr. Michel Bolly, P.Geo, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has designed and is managing the current drill program on behalf of Infinite Ore and is responsible for approving the technical contents of this press release.

About Infinite Ore Corp.

Infinite Ore is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects globally. The company’s current focus is on properties with the potential for VMS mineralization in the Confederation mineral belt near Red Lake, Ont., as well as the Jackpot lithium property located near Nipigon, Ont.

