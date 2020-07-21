Intnl Bus. Mach UK Regulatory Announcement: IBM Reports 2020 Second-Quarter Results

Accelerated Cloud Revenue Growth; Gross Margin Expansion; Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity Position

IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced second-quarter 2020 earnings results.

“Our clients see the value of IBM’s hybrid cloud platform, based on open technologies, at a time of unprecedented business disruption,” said Arvind Krishna, IBM chief executive officer. “We are committed to building, with a growing ecosystem of partners, an enduring hybrid cloud platform that will serve as a powerful catalyst for innovation for our clients and the world.”

Highlights for the second quarter include:

GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $1.52

Operating (non-GAAP) EPS of $2.18

Revenue of $18.1 billion, down 5.4 percent (down 1.9 percent adjusting for divested businesses and currency)



— Cloud & Cognitive Software revenue up 3 percent (up 5 percent adjusting for currency)



— Systems revenue up 6 percent

— Total cloud revenue of $23.5 billion over the last 12 months, up 20 percent (up 23 percent adjusting for divested businesses and currency)

GAAP gross profit margin of 48 percent, up 100 basis points; Operating (non-GAAP) gross profit margin of 49 percent up 160 basis points

Net cash from operating activities of $15.1 billion and free cash flow of $11.5 billion, over the last 12 months

SECOND QUARTER 2020 Results Reflect the Impact of Items Related to the Red Hat Acquisition Closed in July 2019 Pre-tax Gross Diluted Net Pre-tax Income Profit EPS Income Income Margin Margin GAAP from Continuing Operations $ 1.52 $ 1.4B $ 1.6B 8.7 % 48.0 % Year/Year (46) % (46) % (43) % (5.8) Pts 1.0 Pts Operating (Non-GAAP) $ 2.18 $ 1.9B $ 2.3B 12.8 % 49.0 % Year/Year (31) % (31) % (27) % (3.8) Pts 1.6 Pts

“Our prudent financial management in these turbulent times enabled us to expand our gross profit margin, generate strong free cash flow and improve our liquidity position,” said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. “We have the financial flexibility to continue to invest in our business and return value to our shareholders through our dividend policy.”

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the second quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $3.6 billion, or $3.0 billion excluding Global Financing receivables. IBM’s free cash flow was $2.3 billion. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends.

IBM ended the second quarter with $14.3 billion of cash on hand which includes marketable securities, up $5.2 billion from year-end 2019. Debt, including Global Financing debt of $21.9 billion, totaled $64.7 billion.

Segment Results for Second Quarter

Segment results reflect growing adoption of IBM’s hybrid cloud platform while clients continue to shift priorities to preserve cash and maintain operational stability.

Cloud & Cognitive Software (includes Cloud & Data Platforms which includes Red Hat, Cognitive Applications and Transaction Processing Platforms) — revenues of $5.7 billion, up 3 percent (up 5 percent adjusting for currency), with growth in Cloud & Data Platforms, up 29 percent (up 30 percent adjusting for currency) led by Red Hat. Cognitive Applications and Transaction Processing Platforms declined. Cloud revenue more than doubled.

revenues of $5.7 billion, up 3 percent (up 5 percent adjusting for currency), with growth in Cloud & Data Platforms, up 29 percent (up 30 percent adjusting for currency) led by Red Hat. Cognitive Applications and Transaction Processing Platforms declined. Cloud revenue more than doubled. Global Business Services (includes Consulting, Application Management and Global Process Services) — revenues of $3.9 billion, down 7 percent (down 6 percent adjusting for currency), driven by declines in Application Management and Consulting. Cloud revenue up 12 percent (up 13 percent adjusting for currency). Gross profit margin up 240 basis points.

revenues of $3.9 billion, down 7 percent (down 6 percent adjusting for currency), driven by declines in Application Management and Consulting. Cloud revenue up 12 percent (up 13 percent adjusting for currency). Gross profit margin up 240 basis points. Global Technology Services ( includes Infrastructure & Cloud Services and Technology Support Services) — revenues of $6.3 billion, down 8 percent (down 5 percent adjusting for currency). Cloud revenue up 18 percent (up 20 percent adjusting for currency).

( revenues of $6.3 billion, down 8 percent (down 5 percent adjusting for currency). Cloud revenue up 18 percent (up 20 percent adjusting for currency). Systems (includes Systems Hardware and Operating Systems Software) — revenues of $1.9 billion, up 6 percent, led by IBM Z, up 69 percent (up 68 percent adjusting for currency). Storage Systems revenue up 2 percent (up 3 percent adjusting for currency); Power declined. Cloud revenue up 22 percent. Gross profit margin up 430 basis points.

revenues of $1.9 billion, up 6 percent, led by IBM Z, up 69 percent (up 68 percent adjusting for currency). Storage Systems revenue up 2 percent (up 3 percent adjusting for currency); Power declined. Cloud revenue up 22 percent. Gross profit margin up 430 basis points. Global Financing (includes financing and used equipment sales) — revenues of $265 million, down 25 percent (down 23 percent adjusting for currency), reflecting the wind-down of OEM commercial financing. Gross profit margin up 360 basis points.

Year-To-Date 2020 Results

Consolidated diluted earnings per share was $2.83 compared to $4.58, down 38 percent year to year. Consolidated net income was $2.5 billion, down 38 percent year to year. Revenues for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 totaled $35.7 billion, a decrease of 4 percent year to year (down 1 percent adjusting for divested businesses and currency) compared with $37.3 billion for the first six months of 2019.

Operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $4.02 compared with $5.42 per diluted share for the 2019 period, a decrease of 26 percent. Operating (non-GAAP) net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $3.6 billion compared with $4.8 billion in the prior-year period, a decrease of 26 percent.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; the company’s failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; a failure of the company’s innovation initiatives; damage to the company’s reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company’s intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; adverse effects from environmental matters, tax matters and the company’s pension plans; ineffective internal controls; the company’s use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company’s goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company’s ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; the company’s ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities, and higher debt levels; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company’s Form 10‑Qs, Form 10‑K and in the company’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company’s results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results —

adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);

total revenue and cloud revenue adjusting for divested businesses and currency;

Red Hat revenue normalized for historical comparability;

presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;

adjusting for free cash flow;

net cash from operating activities, excluding Global Financing receivables.

The rationale for management’s use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8‑K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUE Cloud & Cognitive Software $ 5,748 $ 5,563 * $ 10,987 $ 10,530 * Global Business Services 3,890 4,197 * 8,027 8,353 * Global Technology Services 6,316 6,837 12,783 13,711 Systems 1,852 1,753 3,220 3,081 Global Financing 265 351 564 757 Other 50 460 * 113 911 * TOTAL REVENUE 18,123 19,161 35,694 37,342 GROSS PROFIT 8,700 9,010 16,622 17,053 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN Cloud & Cognitive Software 77.1 % 77.7 % * 76.3 % 76.7 % * Global Business Services 28.4 % 26.0 % * 27.8 % 26.1 % * Global Technology Services 34.2 % 34.4 % 34.1 % 34.1 % Systems 57.8 % 53.5 % 54.6 % 50.3 % Global Financing 38.6 % 35.0 % 39.7 % 34.9 % TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN 48.0 % 47.0 % 46.6 % 45.7 % EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME S,G&A 5,248 5,456 11,203 10,147 R,D&E 1,582 1,407 3,207 2,840 Intellectual property and custom development income (203) (222) (319) (323) Other (income) and expense 179 (747) 361 (820) Interest expense 323 348 649 558 TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME 7,129 6,242 15,101 12,402 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,571 2,768 1,522 4,651 Pre-tax margin 8.7 % 14.4 % 4.3 % 12.5 % Provision for / (Benefit from) income taxes 209 269 (1,017) 558 Effective tax rate 13.3 % 9.7 % (66.8) % 12.0 % INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 1,362 $ 2,499 $ 2,538 $ 4,093 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Income / (Loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (1) (1) (2) (4) NET INCOME $ 1,361 $ 2,498 $ 2,536 $ 4,089 EARNINGS / (LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK Assuming Dilution Continuing Operations $ 1.52 $ 2.81 $ 2.83 $ 4.58 Discontinued Operations $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 TOTAL $ 1.52 $ 2.81 $ 2.83 $ 4.58 Basic Continuing Operations $ 1.53 $ 2.82 $ 2.85 $ 4.61 Discontinued Operations $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 TOTAL $ 1.53 $ 2.82 $ 2.85 $ 4.61 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M’s) Assuming Dilution 894.9 890.8 895.0 892.4 Basic 889.4 886.3 888.7 887.9

______________________________ * Recast to conform with 2020 presentation.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) At At June 30, December 31, (Dollars in Millions) 2020 2019 ASSETS: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,041 $ 8,172 Restricted cash 147 141 Marketable securities 2,063 696 Notes and accounts receivable – trade, net 6,543 7,870 Short-term financing receivables, net 11,967 14,192 Other accounts receivable, net 937 1,733 Inventories 1,869 1,619 Deferred costs 2,127 1,896 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,260 2,101 Total Current Assets 39,953 38,420 Property, plant and equipment, net 9,709 10,010 Operating right-of-use assets, net 4,774 4,996 Long-term financing receivables, net 7,351 8,712 Prepaid pension assets 7,254 6,865 Deferred costs 2,445 2,472 Deferred taxes 8,689 5,182 Goodwill 57,833 58,222 Intangibles, net 14,270 15,235 Investments and sundry assets 1,921 2,074 Total Assets $ 154,200 $ 152,186 LIABILITIES: Current Liabilities: Taxes $ 2,627 $ 2,839 Short-term debt 9,289 8,797 Accounts payable 4,719 4,896 Deferred income 12,469 12,026 Operating lease liabilities 1,343 1,380 Other liabilities 7,995 7,763 Total Current Liabilities 38,442 37,701 Long-term debt 55,449 54,102 Retirement related obligations 16,483 17,142 Deferred income 3,787 3,851 Operating lease liabilities 3,684 3,879 Other liabilities 15,666 14,526 Total Liabilities 133,512 131,202 EQUITY: IBM Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock 56,135 55,895 Retained earnings 162,559 162,954 Treasury stock — at cost (169,386) (169,413) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (28,757) (28,597) Total IBM Stockholders’ Equity 20,551 20,841 Noncontrolling interests 137 144 Total Equity 20,688 20,985 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 154,200 $ 152,186

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Trailing Twelve Months June 30, June 30, Ended June 30, (Dollars in Millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities per GAAP: $ 3,576 $ 2,941 $ 8,052 $ 7,700 $ 15,122 Less: change in Global Financing (GF) Receivables 589 119 2,971 2,577 885 Capital Expenditures, Net (697) (431) (1,434) (1,045) (2,759) Free Cash Flow 2,290 2,391 3,647 4,078 11,477 Acquisitions (6) (42) (19) (43) (32,607) Divestitures 731 855 757 888 945 Dividends (1,450) (1,435) (2,890) (2,833) (5,764) Share Repurchase — (316) — (1,236) (126) Non-GF Debt 455 27,509 3,958 33,399 (6,649) Other (includes GF Net Receivables and GF Debt) 213 (698) (213) (68) 564 Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Marketable Securities $ 2,233 $ 28,264 $ 5,241 $ 34,186 $ (32,158)

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in Millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income from Operations $ 1,361 $ 2,498 $ 2,536 $ 4,089 Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles 1,678 1,294 3,313 2,740 Stock-based Compensation 247 135 436 248 Working Capital / Other (300) (1,106) (1,204) (1,954) Global Financing A/R 589 119 2,971 2,577 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 3,576 $ 2,941 $ 8,052 $ 7,700 Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds (697) (431) (1,434) (1,045) Divestitures, net of cash transferred 731 855 757 888 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (6) (42) (19) (43) Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net (1,264) 3,779 (1,442) 3,509 Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Investing Activities $ (1,236) $ 4,162 $ (2,138) $ 3,309 Debt, net of payments & proceeds (38) 22,841 1,319 27,073 Dividends (1,450) (1,435) (2,890) (2,833) Common Stock Repurchases — (316) — (1,236) Common Stock Transactions – Other (137) (59) (168) (111) Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Financing Activities $ (1,624) $ 21,031 $ (1,739) $ 22,894 Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash 101 129 (301) 27 Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash $ 817 $ 28,263 $ 3,874 $ 33,930

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Cloud & Global Global Cognitive Business Technology Global (Dollars in Millions) Software Services Services Systems Financing Revenue External $ 5,748 $ 3,890 $ 6,316 $ 1,852 $ 265 Internal 743 55 304 240 241 Total Segment Revenue $ 6,491 $ 3,945 $ 6,621 $ 2,092 $ 506 Pre-tax Income / (Loss) from Continuing Operations 1,708 362 250 248 176 Pre-tax Margin 26.3 % 9.2 % 3.8 % 11.8 % 34.9 % Change YTY Revenue – External 3.3 % (7.3) % (7.6) % 5.7 % (24.5) % Change YTY Revenue – External @constant currency 4.6 % (6.0) % (5.4) % 6.3 % (22.7) %

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Cloud & Global Global Cognitive Business Technology Global (Dollars in Millions) Software* Services* Services Systems Financing Revenue External $ 5,563 $ 4,197 $ 6,837 $ 1,753 $ 351 Internal 607 69 302 171 281 Total Segment Revenue $ 6,170 $ 4,266 $ 7,139 $ 1,924 $ 632 Pre-tax Income / (Loss) from Continuing Operations 2,007 290 235 61 239 Pre-tax Margin 32.5 % 6.8 % 3.3 % 3.2 % 37.8 %

______________________________ * Recast to conform with 2020 presentation.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Cloud & Global Global Cognitive Business Technology Global (Dollars in Millions) Software Services Services Systems Financing Revenue External $ 10,987 $ 8,027 $ 12,783 $ 3,220 $ 564 Internal 1,556 101 599 388 453 Total Segment Revenue $ 12,543 $ 8,128 $ 13,382 $ 3,608 $ 1,017 Pre-tax Income / (Loss) from Continuing Operations 2,641 633 72 31 370 Pre-tax Margin 21.1 % 7.8 % 0.5 % 0.9 % 36.4 % Change YTY Revenue – External 4.3 % (3.9) % (6.8) % 4.5 % (25.4) % Change YTY Revenue – External @constant currency 5.6 % (2.6) % (4.7) % 5.4 % (23.9) %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Cloud & Global Global Cognitive Business Technology Global (Dollars in Millions) Software* Services* Services Systems Financing Revenue External $ 10,530 $ 8,353 $ 13,711 $ 3,081 $ 757 Internal 1,448 143 591 334 581 Total Segment Revenue $ 11,978 $ 8,495 $ 14,303 $ 3,415 $ 1,338 Pre-tax Income / (Loss) from Continuing Operations 3,792 587 510 (141) 527 Pre-tax Margin 31.7 % 6.9 % 3.6 % (4.1) % 39.4 %

______________________________ * Recast to conform with 2020 presentation.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Continuing Operations Acquisition- Retirement- Tax Related Related Reform Operating GAAP Adjustments* Adjustments** Impacts (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit $ 8,700 $ 187 $ — $ — $ 8,887 Gross Profit Margin 48.0 % 1.0 Pts — — 49.0 % S,G&A 5,248 (285) — — 4,962 R,D&E 1,582 — — — 1,582 Other (Income) & Expense 179 (1) (273) — (95) Interest Expense 323 — — — 323 Total Expense & Other (Income) 7,129 (286) (273) — 6,570 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 1,571 473 273 — 2,318 Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 8.7 % 2.6 Pts 1.5 Pts — 12.8 % Provision for / (Benefit from) Income Taxes*** 209 108 52 — 369 Effective Tax Rate 13.3 % 1.9 Pts 0.7 Pts — 15.9 % Income from Continuing Operations 1,362 365 222 — 1,949 Income Margin from Continuing Operations 7.5 % 2.0 Pts 1.2 Pts — 10.8 % Diluted Earnings / (Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations $ 1.52 $ 0.41 $ 0.25 $ — $ 2.18

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Continuing Operations Acquisition- Retirement- Tax Related Related Reform Operating GAAP Adjustments* Adjustments** Impacts (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit $ 9,010 $ 73 $ — $ — $ 9,083 Gross Profit Margin 47.0 % 0.4 Pts — — 47.4 % S,G&A 5,456 (149) — — 5,307 R,D&E 1,407 — — — 1,407 Other (Income) & Expense (747) 119 (136) — (764) Interest Expense 348 (168) — — 180 Total Expense & Other (Income) 6,242 (198) (136) — 5,907 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 2,768 272 136 — 3,176 Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 14.4 % 1.4 Pts 0.7 Pts — 16.6 % Provision for / (Benefit from) Income Taxes*** 269 55 40 (14) 349 Effective Tax Rate 9.7 % 0.9 Pts 0.8 Pts (0.4) Pts 11.0 % Income from Continuing Operations 2,499 217 97 14 2,827 Income Margin from Continuing Operations 13.0 % 1.1 Pts 0.5 Pts 0.1 Pts 14.8 % Diluted Earnings / (Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations $ 2.81 $ 0.24 $ 0.11 $ 0.01 $ 3.17

______________________________ * Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. ** Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. *** Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

