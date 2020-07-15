IQOS Adopts Different Routes in Heat-Not-Burn Technologies

SHANGHAI, Jul 15, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – IQOS has been said to mean “I quit ordinary smoking.” From a technical point of view, IQOS heats a cartridge made of tobacco sheet, nicotine compounds and glycerin to generate aerosol. Its taste is similar to that of ordinary cigarettes, but the harm of smoke is reduced by more than 90%.

IUOC means “I use ordinary cigarettes.” The latest zebra heating technology is applied in this device. It makes smoke from ordinary cigarettes in the way of heating and not burning. IUOC produces the same free-state nicotine as that produced by lighting cigarettes. The taste of the vapor from IUOC is closer to the taste of real cigarettes and the cost of smokers is lower.

Although IQOS and IUOC both adopt heat-not-burn technologies, they choose completely different technical routes.

Mr Guo, the inventor of IUOC, has been studying smokers for decades, and familiar with the habits of smokers and their preferences. That’s why he insists on heating and not burning ordinary cigarette in the device. IUOC was invented from a nationally certified high-tech company, of which the founder, Mr Guo, has been studying heat-not-burn technology for more than ten years. Mr Guo has colorful experience. He went to Nepal for search and rescue in the earthquake in 2015. He also took part in the humanitarian relief in Wenchuan Earthquake, Yushu Earthquake, Nepal Earthquake and Wuhan Flood. During his humanitarian mission in Nepal, he and his team spent 10 months rebuilding more than 100 schools and providing aid to more than 20,000 people.

Mr Guo did not give up working on heat-not-burn technology. Finally, in 2018, Mr Guo’s company launched IUOC, the first heat-not-burn (HNB) device by heating ordinary cigarettes in this world.

From the testing report from authoritative organizations, the harmful substances in the smoke from IUOC have been reduced by more than 90% than that from lighting cigarettes as in the above table. In addition, the taste of smoke from IUOV is similar to that of lighting cigarettes. At present, IUOC products have been developed from version 1.0 to 4.0. They are popular in more and more smokers.

Nowadays, a large number of medical experts in France, Italy, Israel and China are studying whether the nicotine from smoking can significantly reduce the risk of coronavirus infection (as appendix). In fact, the nicotine released from IUOC and from the lighting cigarettes is the same, which is called free-state nicotine. Thus, maybe in the future, IUOC users can enjoy healthier smoking while preventing the new coronavirus.

