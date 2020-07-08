ISG Energy Joins the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / ISG Enterprise Energy Solutions has joined the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA) to support its sustainability advisory services and promote clean energy innovation. As a membership organization of clean energy buyers and suppliers, REBA provides a forum for collaboration and cultivation of new strategies for purchasing renewable energy. REBA members are responsible for roughly 90% of corporate renewables transactions to date, and as purchases continue to scale rapidly, REBA and ISG remain committed to guiding and equipping businesses with the tools needed to meet their sustainability goals.

“REBA is an alliance of large clean energy buyers, energy providers, and service providers that, together with NGO partners, are unlocking the marketplace for all nonresidential energy buyers to lead a rapid transition to a cleaner, prosperous, zero-carbon energy future.”

Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance

Businesses are increasingly driving renewable energy adoption and innovation in the U.S. and will continue to play a crucial role in the transition to a clean energy economy. This trend has been largely influenced by growing pressures from customers and investors, which have propelled a wave of corporate sustainability commitments in a variety of industries.

“We’ve seen a considerable shift towards renewable energy and sustainability across our clients in recent years. Companies are more commonly considering the environmental and socioeconomic impacts of their operations and are responding to customer demand by setting ambitious sustainability goals. ISG Energy has developed unique buying strategies and management programs to guide clients through these initiatives. REBA provides great opportunities to collaborate with like-minded businesses and a platform to share best practices.”

Tommy Greer, Vice President – ISG Enterprise Energy Solutions

Once targets are set, however, businesses generally require external support to properly evaluate the investment options and financial risks of renewable energy projects. ISG’s team of energy and sustainability experts work with clients to develop renewable energy purchasing strategies that minimize cost premiums and financial risks, while maximizing the environmental and socioeconomic impacts of their commitments.

ISG Energy is currently coordinating with REBA to introduce a novel approach to purchasing renewable energy, utilizing specialized Opportunity Zone tax incentives. These tax benefits, which incentivize investments in economically distressed communities, can be used to enhance the economics of localized solar VPPA’s while driving economic development in rural communities. As companies seek to maximize the total impact of their sustainability commitments, localized solar projects, aided by Opportunity Zone funding, represent a new and exciting opportunity to amplify the socioeconomic impacts of renewable energy purchases without sacrificing financial performance.

About REBA

Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA), a membership organization working to establish a resilient, zero-carbon energy system where every organization has a viable, expedient and cost-effective pathway to renewable energy. REBA’s mission is to support its membership to catalyze 60 GW of renewable energy by 2025.

Learn more at rebuyers.org

About ISG Enterprise Energy Solutions

Our team of energy experts partner with clients to provide comprehensive supply and demand management solutions in order to reduce energy costs and manage risk. By understanding our clients’ cost drivers, consumption profile, and sustainability goals, we help to identify new that meet their financial criteria.

Our energy management process is proactive, market driven, and supported by proprietary market intelligence gathered from years in the industry. Our Insight engine provides our team with benchmarks and industry profiles which expedite the path from identifying opportunities to implementing savings.

Learn more at insightsourcing.com/energy

