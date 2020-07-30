ITPartners+ Ranked Among World’s Best 101 SMB Managed Service Providers

Annual SMB Hot 101 Identifies Best-in-Class Global MSP Businesses & Leading Trends in Small and Midsize Managed Service Market

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / ITPartners+ has been named as one of the world’s best SMB managed service providers on the new annual Channel Futures SMB Hot 101 rankings for 2020.

Applicants completed an exhaustive survey and application this spring to self-report product offerings, annual total and recurring revenues, profits, revenue mix, growth opportunities and company and customer demographic information. Winners were ranked on a unique methodology that weights revenue figures according to how long-term health and viability; commitment to recurring revenue; and operational efficiency.

“I’m honored to be included,” said Kevin Damghani, Chief Partner Experience Engineer at ITPartners+. “This is a competitive space with an estimated 20,000 MSPs in the US, so being named to the top 101 in our third year in business feels like quite a success.”

“We here at Channel Partners and Channel Futures believe that entrepreneurship is the backbone to the American economy, and that the SMB is the lifeblood of the IT channel,” says Kris Blackmon, Senior Content Director at Channel Partners and Channel Futures. “We have worked for over a year to create a program that recognizes those small-but-mighty MSPs that keep our industry strong, healthy and growing, and I am thrilled at the quality of the partner businesses reflected in this inaugural list.”

The complete 2020 SMB Hot 101 list and methodology is available at Channel Futures.

About ITPartners+

ITPartners+ is an IT Managed Services Provider with headquarters in Grand Rapids, MI. Founded in 2018, ITPartners+ has rapidly grown thanks to our core values of Do Great Work, Make It Fun, and Think Big. These values inform how we treat our partners and have helped us foster a work environment that is supportive, goal-oriented and just plain fun.

