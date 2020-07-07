James Luctamar’s Latest Actions after Going Viral on Twitter with His Piano Mashup Cover of ‘Despacito’ and ‘Wild Thoughts’

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / Like many artists in 2020, James Luctamar built his musical career on the internet. He first made waves on Twitter, gaining traction by posting piano covers of popular songs or mashups that have since become his signature style. While going viral is on his list, it’s not the end goal for James; releasing his own music and inspiring a younger generation to embrace a love of music are the true dreams he wants to realize.

Although he’s uploaded other videos before, posting the video of his mashup rendition of “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi (featuring Daddy Yankee) and “Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khaled (featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller) is what boosted him to top of the charts. Since then, he has more than 10 million impressions and engagements on Twitter, and his top video has more than 4 million views!

And this was just the beginning! James then went on to post covers of popular artists, and his following has continued to grow. It’s no wonder music lovers are obsessed! We don’t see a lot of mashup video covers online, so this niche market has allowed him to soar to the top of the charts with more than 100,000 views in every piano cover he has released. To say he is talented would be an understatement!

“The way I string songs together in a medley or mashup is something not a lot of artists do,” James shares. “Many artists will do a one song cover, but I like to combine multiple songs that flow together with smooth transitions that appeal to the ear of any music lover.”

James grew up in Westchester, New York and has been playing music since he was only 11 years old. He’s always had a heart for music and learned how to play all of his covers by ear, beginning at a very young age. Besides playing the piano, he has a passion for the drums, and he hopes to be able to dabble in other instruments in the future. James plans to continue to blend his dynamic styles and create musical masterpieces that speak to his audience using a variety of instruments.

The music never stops playing in the head of James. Whether it’s a new top 40 artist or someone on the open-mic circuit, he has developed a good ear for what people like to hear, and he loves to be creative!

His popularity is ever growing and strong following his viral Twitter popularity. Beyond his Twitter and Instagram videos, he has continued to hone his skills and create musical masterpieces since 2016.

James also graduated last year from the University of Albany with a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology. Looking ahead to the future, his goal is to create his own music someday and continue to move the hearts and souls of all who listen. Most of all, he wants to encourage a younger generation to pursue their passions and follow their dreams.

As fans gravitate toward James because of his natural musical talent, he remains humble – seeking joy in the little things. It’s clear the sky’s the limit for this up-and-coming musician and his career! James’ versatility, virality, and powerful musicality make his videos something to look forward to.

To follow James’s journey, listen to his covers on Instagram and Twitter today!

