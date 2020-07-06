JGA North is Ready for Service

SINGAPORE, Jul 6, 2020 – (JCN Newswire) – RTI Connectivity Pte. Ltd. (RTI) and NEC Corporation (NEC) jointly announced the successful completion of the Japan-Guam-Australia North Cable System (JGA North). JGA North is approximately 2,700 kilometers in length and lands in Minami-Boso, Japan and Piti, Guam. The cable has an initial design capacity of 24 terabits per second (24 Tbps) minimum, increasing to 30 Tbps in the coming year.

JGA North seamlessly interconnects with Japan-Guam-Australia South (JGA South) in Guam, thereby extending the cable’s reach to both Sydney’s Central Business District and Australia’s Sunshine Coast. The last cable between Japan and Australia was constructed more than 20 years ago. The JGA cables are already making tremendous improvements by establishing the fastest path between Tokyo and Sydney, delivering essential network diversity between Japan, Australia, the United States, and expanding onward connectivity options over RTI’s Guam-connected hub-and-spoke network.

Russ Matulich, RTI’s CEO, said, “JGA North’s on-time completion is extraordinary. The subsea cable experts on the ground and at sea overcame obstacle-after-obstacle by closely collaborating – an art that has become a standard practice over many years. It resulted in JGA North’s remarkable on-time, and under budget, completion. This exceptional outcome – against all odds – confirms what the industry already knows: money doesn’t get cables built, relationships do. RTI is extremely grateful to our many friends that rose up to the challenge, especially the engineering teams, marine experts, and other subject matter experts who are often overlooked. JGA North’s success is yours!”

Atsushi Kuwahara, General Manager of NEC’s Submarine Network Division said, “NEC is proud that we successfully completed this project in such a rapid timeframe. The construction of every submarine cable system presents a unique set of challenges, and the building of JGA was not immune to this. But by closely cooperating with RTI, we overcame tremendous obstacles and successfully completed JGA North on-time. Fast and reliable connectivity to the Internet is essential for everyone, and NEC will continue to contribute to the expansion of connectivity for society.”

JGA North, a private cable with RTI as the sole investor, is the northern segment of the Japan-Guam-Australia Cable System between Minami-Boso, Japan and Piti, Guam. JGA North was manufactured and built by NEC, and was funded by proceeds from Japanese financial institutions, including the Fund Corporation for the Overseas Development of Japan’s ICT and Postal Services Inc. (Japan ICT Fund) and NEC Capital Solutions. JGA South, the southern segment between Piti, Guam, the Sunshine Coast and Sydney, Australia, was manufactured and co-built by NEC and Alcatel Submarine Network (ASN) and has been in service since March 2020. Both JGA North and JGA South will interconnect at GNC – RTI’s neutral cable landing station and data centre on Guam.

About RTI

RTI Connectivity Pte. Ltd. is a leading independent undersea cable owner providing large-scale network solutions across a wide variety of industries including cloud companies, network operators, regional carriers, global enterprises, content providers and institutions for higher learning. RTI is headquartered in the city-state of Singapore. For more information, visit www.rticable.com.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of “Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

