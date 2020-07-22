Kevin David, a Successful Entrepreneur and Digital Marketing Expert, Reaches One Million YouTube Subscribers

Kevin David’s Popular YouTube Channel Features Helpful and Educational Videos on How People Can Make Money Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / Kevin David, an international leader on entrepreneurship, eCommerce, digital business and social media, is pleased to announce that his YouTube channel has reached a very impressive milestone: one million subscribers.

To check out Kevin David’s YouTube Channel and watch some of his many videos, including a recent one titled “Kevin David: Is Kevin David a Scam?, please visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_MTE8H-i_spop-Gc9tOCDQ.

As Kevin David noted, he is devoted to helping as many people as possible to achieve financial success. In addition to teaching a number of free courses designed to help people to make money online, Kevin knew that YouTube was an outstanding way to reach an even broader audience.

After launching his YouTube channel, Kevin got busy creating a number of in-depth and educational videos, all designed to teach people how to make money online. The channel immediately took off in both views and subscribers who all share one thing in common: the desire to learn Kevin’s secrets to financial success.

Kevin said he has been delighted with the way viewers have responded to his YouTube channel, and he also is looking forward to making and posting more helpful videos. Recent topics that have created quite a positive buzz with his subscribers include one about the new 2020 PPP stimulus package, and another titled “Facebook Ads for Beginners 2020 – How to Create Facebook Ads (Complete Tutorial).”

Another video that was posted just over a week ago already has 37,000 plus views. Titled “‘No Work’ Make Money Online – You Do Nothing,” Kevin said the video shares tips on the easiest ways to work from home and make money online in 2020.

Kevin said he is thrilled with the success of his YouTube channel, as well as the knowledge that he is helping people to achieve their financial goals. As he noted, he learned first-hand that he had no desire to work 80-hour weeks for someone else. After exploring how to make money online, Kevin stumbled upon an Amazon FBA course; this allowed him to launch his first Amazon product and, as the saying goes, the rest is history.

Kevin David is an internationally renowned leader on eCommerce, entrepreneurship, social media, and digital business. He quickly grew from a 9-5 accountant to creating multiple 8 figure businesses.

