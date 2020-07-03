Kevin David, the Star of “Marrying Millions”

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2020 / After great ratings in Season 1, the American reality show “Marrying Millions” is returning with brand new episodes and five new couples. The first episode of Season 2 is scheduled to air on August 5th, 10 pm EST, on Lifetime.

The show premiered on Lifetime on July 10, 2019. It follows the story of 6 couples, where one partner is extremely wealthy, and the other partner’s monetary situation is completely opposite. There is money, intrigue, different circumstances, opposite lifestyles, and of course – family…

Kevin and Kattie are a young couple who is joining the cast this year for the first time. They met in Mexico during one of Kevin’s mastermind events. Sparks flew!

Who is Kevin David?

Kevin David is a self-made multi-millionaire and one of the most popular names in the eCommerce and digital marketing industry. He is a best selling author, mentor, and coach to hundreds of thousands of people from all around the world.

Kevin, the “Unemployed CEO”, started his career as a full-time corporate employee. After completing his graduation, he worked as an accountant for a couple of companies, the last one being Facebook.

Regardless of the extravagant perks that Facebook provides to all of its employees, Kevin quickly realized he didn’t want to work for Facebook. He didn’t want to work for anyone else for that matter.

He wanted to work for himself, not for others. He wanted freedom!

This realization led him looking for business opportunities that would give him time, freedom of movement, and financial freedom. The answer to freeing himself from the corporate grind turned out to be a start of an online business.

From his extensive research, everything pointed him to Amazon. eCommerce was exploding, and Amazon was leaps and bounds in front of everyone else. It was a perfect storm, and he wanted to be in the middle of it.

The Amazon FBA eCommerce business was just a start of Kevin’s numerous successful online businesses. Today, his online empire includes eCommerce, multiple software for digital marketers and Amazon sellers, Amazon automation service and different online courses geared towards online entrepreneurs.

After facing and overcoming all the struggles, Kevin David became a leading Amazon seller and an expert on entrepreneurship and making money online. Through his extensive experience, struggles, and winning strategies built into his digital courses, he helps aspiring entrepreneurs all over the world to acquire required skills, develop the right mindset, and achieve success in the online world.

Kevin David has built a huge base of followers and created some of the world’s largest online communities in different areas of online marketing. His massive following is proof how powerful and empowering his teachings are. His followers come from different parts of the world and different backgrounds. Some are just starting their journey while others are experienced online business owners looking for Kevin’s help and mentorship in scaling up their businesses to 7 and 8-figures.

Kevin has a Facebook following of 600k+ and Instagram following 240k+, but the community of aspiring entrepreneurs is still growing and still creating history.

In 2017, Kevin David launched his YouTube channel to reach more and more people and inspire them to join him on his journey. With over one million YouTube subscribers currently, he is continuing to post weekly videos and share his ideas and strategies for FREE!

One of the top 25 Business podcasts in the world on iTunes- The Kevin David Experience – is led by Kevin to encourage his followers to grow in every aspect of their life. The podcast features successful entrepreneurs sharing their entrepreneurial stories, experiences, and journey to success.

Kevin David was featured on top business publications including Entrepreneur, Forbes, and Inc for his success and achievements. With his businesses and his students, Kevin is continuing to create great stories every single day!

And, as for his love life, you better tune into “Marrying Millions” on 5th August at 10 pm EST on Lifetime to find out!

