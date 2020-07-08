LD Micro and Issuer Direct Join Forces to Host the “500”

September 1st – 4th, 2020: 350+ companies providing updates to the micro-cap community and beyond; 20,000 attendees expected to attend

LOS ANGELES, CA and RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, and LD Micro, have decided to do something meaningful for the entire small-micro-cap community: host the largest virtual investor conference to date.

Featuring the most prominent companies in the small and micro-cap world, alongside interviews and keynotes with thought leaders from various industries, the event promises to be a joy for all those that participate.

About the Conference:

350+ companies will provide updates to LD Micro’s large, active, and vibrant community

20-minute online presentations from September 1 st -4 th , 2020

-4 , 2020 Company execs have the option of setting up 1-on-1 virtual meetings with patrons

Interviews with some of the most influential people on both sides of the trade

Powered by Issuer Direct’s Virtual Event Platform:

State-of-the-art audiovisual streaming technology for engaging and interactive presentations

Web-based 1:1 and group video meeting capabilities

Customizable event management software

Streamlined registration and agendas

“We partnered with Issuer Direct, because we believe that they have the right staff and can build a large enough vessel to facilitate our size and scope. Our goal is to host a live virtual event that is replete with positive energy, insight, and a little bit of fun ­- essentially everything that is in short supply in the real world today,” said Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro.

Brian Balbirnie, CEO of Issuer Direct, stated, “Chris and his team at LD Micro consistently put together truly special small-micro-cap events. We are thrilled to join forces. This is LD Micro’s most ambitious event yet. We are honored that they trust us to help them accomplish their goals.”

Registration is now open for both companies and investors at: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to provide intraday information on the entire sector exclusively. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct’s principal platform, Platform id.™, empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct serves thousands of public and private companies in more than 18 countries. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com

To learn more about Issuer Direct’s virtual event platform, contact: Eric Franklin at 919.228.6234 or eric.franklin@issuerdirect.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995).

For Further Information:

LD Micro

If companies or attendees have any questions regarding the event, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com.

Issuer Direct Corporation

Brian R. Balbirnie

(919)-481-4000

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Hayden IR

Brett Maas

(646)-536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

