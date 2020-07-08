LOGIX Fiber Networks to Host Free Webinar on How Businesses Should Plan to Avoid Costly Disruptions Due to Severe Weather and Other Unexpected Incidents

Industry experts will share tips on creating a strong business continuity and disaster recovery plan to mitigate risks and help businesses stay connected.





HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#businessinternet–With hurricane season’s arrival in Texas, it is more important than ever to ensure companies have business continuity and disaster recovery plans in place. LOGIX Fiber Networks, the largest independent fiber network provider in Texas with more than 280,000 miles of fiber across the State, will host a free webinar on Thursday, July 16 on how to prepare your company for severe weather. Texas is expecting an above-normal hurricane season according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service.

“With an expected strong hurricane season for Texas this year, businesses can be more vulnerable to severe weather disruptions if proper precautions are not taken,” said Scott Brueggeman, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of LOGIX Fiber Networks. “During Hurricane Harvey in 2017, we experienced the enormous impact a natural disaster can have on businesses and the ability to stay connected to employees and customers. The first step to keeping employees connected, and to avoid lost revenue during a hurricane, is to ensure businesses have secure, redundant connectivity options similar to the level a colocation data center provides, and proper protocols in place in case of unexpected disruptions.”

Weather events, natural disasters, and even human error are not the only connectivity challenges that businesses may face. In fact, some Internet providers are currently struggling with connectivity speeds and capacity. Cable network providers that use second-tier networks and even large national carriers that serve both residential consumers and businesses in some cities reportedly find it difficult to keep up with customer demand, which results in network degradation of up to 40%, slower download speeds, and poor user experience. Severe weather will only add to these issues.

The free webinar will help participants evaluate how prepared they are should a hurricane or other inclement weather arise that could disrupt their business. Speakers will cover a range of topics, including:

The components of a strong business continuity and disaster recovery plan.

How to evaluate your potential risk.

How to measure the cost of downtime.

Factors you should consider when developing a business continuity and disaster recovery plan.

Connectivity solutions that are most effective in lessening the impact of outages.

How to mitigate other IT threats, such as malware and ransomware attacks.

The webinar will feature insights from the following experts:

Moderator: Lance Steckel, Vice President of Sales Operations for LOGIX Fiber Networks. Lance is responsible for the overall strategy and day-to-day operation of LOGIX’s sales teams and programs across its 10,000 enterprise and carrier customers.

Speaker: Dennis Chatagnier, Director or Data Center Sales for LOGIX Fiber Networks. Dennis specializes in developing customized and scalable technical solutions for customers of all sizes.

Speaker: Daniele Loffreda, Market & Consulting for Ciena Networks. Daniele brings over 30 years of telecom experience in applying innovative technologies for customers and communities.

To register for the free event, click here. If you have questions or need more information, call 281-688-6283.

