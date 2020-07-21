Loop Insights Launches AGORACOM Platform For Online Marketing And Verified Discussion Forum For Clean Social Media Engagement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / Loop Insights Inc. (TSXV:MTRX) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive marketing and real-time consumer insights, is pleased to announce is pleased to announce the launch of a 12 month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of targeting new potential investors that would be specifically interested in the Company’s business model, as well as engaging shareholders through a custom and moderated forum.

SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE THROUGH AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORK

In 2019, AGORACOM surpassed 600 million-page views, exceeded industry engagement metrics by over 400% and has served over 350 public companies.

The Loop HUB containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos and other helpful information updated in real-time over the next 12 months will be live on July 22nd and can be found at https://agoracom.com/ir/LoopInsights

The Loop HUB will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impression, content marketing, search engine marketing and social media engagement throughout the entire AGORACOM network. AGORACOM is the only small cap marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressions per month in 2019.

MODERATED DISCUSSION FOR MANAGEMENT AND SHAREHOLDERS

The Company has also launched a “CEO Verified” Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to serve as the Company’s primary social media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment.

The Loop discussion forum can be found at: https://agoracom.com/ir/LoopInsights/forums/discussion

Loop’s Founder & CEO Rob Anson commented: “We are very excited to start working with the AGORACOM team to leverage their innovative platform and hyper-targeted approach to help us tell our Loop story to a much larger audience. As we continue to grow, and as we have now applied for a listing on the OTCQB market George and his team will be crucial to helping us reach a new and larger audience.”

George Tsiolis, AGORACOM Founder stated “From our inception, investors have counted on AGORACOM as a source of discovering great, disruptive small cap and start up companies. This decade will see the greatest digital paradigm shift in history and it will be driven by nimble companies like Loop Insights that combine Artificial Intelligence, IoT and cloud computing to help brick & mortar businesses convert customers into digital customers. When you add in Loop’s contact tracing platform advancements with government officials and live event operators around the world in such a short period of time, Loop Insights becomes a must watch story in 2020. AGORACOM is proud to bring their brand and story to the small cap investment world.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will pay AGORACOM $75,000 + GST total compensation for the 12-month term, expiring June 30, 2021. The payments will be due on the last day of each three (3) month service period. The Company will issue shares for payment of services, which will be subject to TSX Venture approval. The price of the securities will be determined using the closing price on each date due (July 1, 2020; October 1, 2020; January 1, 2021; April 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021).

The deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to advertiser in each period and are to be calculated using the closing price on each date above.

The Company also announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement of 5,686,904 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.105 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $597,125 Each Unit is comprised of one (1) Loop Common Share and one warrant (“Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one (1) Loop Common Share at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of two (2) years from the date of Closing, subject to acceleration. The proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital and general corporate expenditure purposes.

All the securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing. Loop intends to use the net proceeds for general working capital purposes.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

About Loop Insights

Loop is a Vancouver-based technology company that provides transformative artificial intelligence services and IoT solutions to the brick and mortar retail industry to support its longevity in the face of a growing online consumer culture. At the core of its solution is the Fobi IoT technology, which has the unique ability to connect company-wide data with in-store transactional data in real time. This disruptive capability creates revenue-generating insights, which can be actioned through Loop’s automated personalized marketing platform to increase foot traffic, wallet share, loyalty and spend.

