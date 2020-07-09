Lucidity Lights and its Human-Centric Circadian Light is Becoming the Largest Health & Wellness Lighting Company in the US with the Acquisition of Select Assets of Evolution Lighting

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / Boston-based Lucidity Lights, Inc. announces a value creating transaction with the acquisition of select strategic assets of Evolution Lighting Inc. of Miami, Florida, in an all cash, zero debt transaction. The acquisition adds complementary capabilities in innovative lighting as well as advanced distribution and manufacturing to Lucidity’s direct-to-consumer health and wellness lighting brand, “Brilli.” Brilli offers the broadest range of health-and-wellness benefits in the North American lighting market. Brilli’s human-centric lighting aligns to circadian rhythms, a category of lighting with heightened interest by consumers and the medical community for its properties to help combat illness and depression while supporting nighttime sleep and daytime productivity.

Click here to view the full multimedia, interactive news release.

Key Takeaways

Assets acquired from Evolution Lighting include leading consumer lighting brands found in the top US & Canadian retailers; eCommerce channel representing 40+% of current revenue; and antimicrobial lighting development focused on preventing the growth and spread of virus, bacteria and mildew in the home.

Lucidity Lights, Inc. is headquartered in Boston; founded by serial entrepreneur John Goscha and led by CEO Scott Almquist; developer of patented, science-based lighting with circadian alignment for wellness.

Lucidity Lights, Inc., is a manufacturer and distributor of trend and wellness lighting products. Lucidity products can be found under the trade names Brilli, Ellumi, Cresswell, Vision Max, Tensor, and Alsy, as well as many private-label brands exclusive to its global retailers. Lucidity makes the world shine with leading-edge technology, trend-driven design, and innovative lighting products and fixtures. The company is committed to being the lighting supplier of choice through dedication to complete customer satisfaction. Established in 2012, and led by Scott Almquist as CEO, Lucidity purchased select assets of the former Evolution Lighting in 2020 and has raised over $90 million of venture capital financing to date to fund research, development, and operations of innovative lighting technologies.

Media Contact:

Polly Pearson, Sharon Merrill Associates

ppearson@investorrelations.com

SOURCE: Lucidity Lights

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/596940/Lucidity-Lights-and-its-Human-Centric-Circadian-Light-is-Becoming-the-Largest-Health-Wellness-Lighting-Company-in-the-US-with-the-Acquisition-of-Select-Assets-of-Evolution-Lighting