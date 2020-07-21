Majestic Gold Corp. Reports 2019 Annual Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / Majestic Gold Corp. (“Majestic” or the “Company”) (TSXV:MJS)(FSE:MJT) announces its financial and operational results for the year ended December 31, 2019. The following financial results are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

This release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2018 and associated Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) which are available on SEDAR www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website www.majesticgold.com.

OVERVIEW

Gold production was 35,099 ounces for the fifteen-months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 29,160 ounces produced for the twelve-months end September 30, 2018;

Gold sales revenue was $40.4 million for the fifteen-months ended December 31, 2019, from the sale of 31,384 ounces, at an average realized gold price of $1,286 per ounce, compared to gold sales revenue of $33.5 million from the sale of 25,584 ounces, at an average realized gold price of $1,308 per ounce, for the twelve-months end September 30, 2018;

Total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") for the fifteen-months ended December 31, 2019, were $641 per ounce and $786 per ounce, compared to $628 per ounce and $746 per ounce for the twelve-months end September 30, 2018; Refer to pages 17-19 of the MD&A for the computation of this Non-IFRS financial measure;

Adjusted EBITDA for the fifteen-months ended December 31, 2019, was $15.8 million, compared to $14.5 million for the twelve-months end September 30, 2018. Refer to pages 17-19 of the MD&A for the computation of this Non-IFRS financial measure;

Net income for the fifteen-months ended December 31, 2019 was $4.3 million, compared to $11.9 million for the twelve-months end September 30, 2018; and

The Company's balance sheet benefitted from fiscal 2019's operating and financial performance, increasing its cash to $23.9 million at December 31, 2019 from $18.8 million at September 30, 2018. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had working capital of $5.5 million compared to a working capital deficit of $3.9 million at September 30, 2018.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Fiscal Year ended

December 31,

2019 Fiscal Year ended

September 30,

2018 (restated) Operating data Gold produced (ozs) 35,099 29,160 Gold realized net of smelting fees (ozs) 32,179 26,645 Gold sold (ozs) 31,384 25,584 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $ 1,286 $ 1,308 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (1) 641 628 Total production costs ($/oz sold) (1) 891 769 All-in sustaining costs per ounce ($/oz sold) (1) 786 746 Financial data Total revenues $ 40,373,301 $ 33,462,929 Gross profit (2) 12,406,586 13,780,541 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 15,816,519 14,491,665 Net income 4,265,482 11,921,694 Net income attributable to shareholders 2,365,181 7,954,447 Basic and diluted income per share 0.00 0.01 Balance Sheet Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,918,724 $ 18,842,863 Total assets 98,682,737 102,824,308 Total current liabilities 24,395,468 30,625,503

See “Additional Financial Measures” in the Company’s MD&A on page 17-19. “Gross profit” represents total revenues, net of cost of goods sold.

About Majestic Gold

Currently focused solely in China, Majestic Gold Corp. is a British Columbia based company engaged in commercial gold production at the Songjiagou Gold Mine in eastern Shandong Province, China. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.majesticgold.com.

