MercadoMagico(R) Announces Small Business Incentive Program

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / MercadoMagico (OTC PINK:NMGC), today announced its Small Business Incentive Program.

MercadoMagico is keenly aware of the challenges Small and Midsize Businesses (SMBs) ordinarily face, but more so during the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, MercadoMagico will waive all transaction fees, until December 31, 2020, for new sellers who sign-up for a merchant account. SMBs can apply to the MercadoMagico SBI program by filling out the online application .

The MercadoMagico SBI program will provide small businesses with simple tools to create and maintain a secure, responsive, and high-performance Commerce presence.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, so I am very excited about this incentive program,” said David Tomasello, Chairman of NeoMagic Corporation. “We want MercadoMagico to be an alternative for small businesses that want to capture a bigger audience to grow their brand and sales in the online marketplace.”

For more information, please contact Investor Relations at IR@neomagic.com

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation, headquartered in Silicon Valley, a pioneer in SOC (System On A Chip) and embedded dynamic random-access-memory (DRAM) technology, the integration of complex logic, memory and analog circuits into single-chip solutions, designed to offer the lowest power, smallest form-factor, and best multimedia features and performance.

For more information, visit www.NeoMagic.com .

NeoMagic owns and operates MercadoMagico.com

MercadoMagico is a registered trademark.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form10-K’s, 10-Q and 8-K’s for 2007 through the date of October 31, 2010 hereof have been made available to the Investor at www.sec.gov . Information for the period ending January 30, 2011 to the present is not available through the SEC due to the cessation of the Company’s required filings under the 1934 Act. Actual results, including, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully raise capital may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company’s control). For example, statements about our expectations in connection with financings are subject to a variety of uncertainties and are subject to change as a result of changes in circumstances that could make it difficult for us to consummate such financings on terms acceptable to the Company, or at all. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as provided for by law.

NeoMagic is a registered trademark of NeoMagic Corporation and MiMagic is trademarked. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. NeoMagic disclaims any proprietary interest in the marks and names of others.

SOURCE: NeoMagic Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/597468/MercadoMagicoR-Announces-Small-Business-Incentive-Program