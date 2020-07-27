Michael Meyers Joins Evercore ISI to Lead Convertible Securities Business

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Michael Meyers has joined Evercore ISI as a Senior Managing Director and Head of Convertible Securities. Based in New York, he will work with senior leadership to help expand the firm’s capital raising capabilities.

Mr. Meyers has more than 25 years of industry experience at Credit Suisse, where he held various roles related to convertible securities across sales and trading. Most recently, he was Managing Director of Global Markets Convertibles and ran the team across the U.S. and Europe. Prior to this position, he was Head of U.S. Convertible Sales. Over the course of his career, Mr. Meyers has partnered with Equity Capital Markets teams to assist in the origination, pricing and distribution of more than 200 lead managed convertible transactions across multiple industries and geographies.

Ralph Schlosstein, Evercore’s Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, said, “ We are excited to welcome Mike to the team. This move represents a natural extension of our Equities business and opens a new channel through which our Capital Markets team can continue to add value to our corporate clients.”

John S. Weinberg, Evercore’s Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, said, “ Mike is recognized across the industry for his exceptional track record and robust network of professional relationships. Bringing Mike into our organization exemplifies our ongoing commitment to hiring the best-in-class talent to serve our clients.”

Mike Paliotta, Chief Executive Officer of Evercore ISI, added, “ I’ve had the privilege of working with Mike for many years. He is respected by peers, investor clients and company managements for his technical expertise and knowledge of convertibles products. I look forward to working with him, leveraging our research and distribution platform, to build out this product and expand our capabilities.”

“ I am delighted to be joining Evercore and look forward to working with such a high caliber team across Equities and Capital Markets. This is a unique opportunity to leverage my relationships, ideas and experience and I look forward to helping expand Evercore’s convertible securities business,” concluded Mr. Meyers.

Mr. Meyers received his B.S. in Finance from Penn State University and his M.B.A. in International Economics from NYU Stern School of Business.

