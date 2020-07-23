Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Corporate Update & Formal Sale Process Termination

ABINGDON, OXFORDSHIRE / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / Midatech (AIM:MTPH.L)(NASDAQ:MTP), a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and bio-distribution of medicines, announces it has terminated the formal sale process initiated by the Company on 20 April 2020. The formal sale process, as referred to in the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the “Code”), granted dispensations from Rule 2 of the Code such that any interested parties participating in the formal sale process were not required to be publicly identified.

The wider strategic review announced by the Company on 31 March 2020 continues and the Company is considering all potential options for extracting value from its technologies and providing working capital for the Company. As part of the ongoing strategic review process, the Company is evaluating early stage proposals and expressions of interest from third parties including, inter alia, for the potential acquisition of certain assets of the Company and/or a transaction which if progressed would constitute a reverse takeover under the AIM Rules. There is no guarantee that these discussions will result in a transaction on terms that are acceptable to shareholders, or at all. In the last three months, working with Noble Capital Markets Inc., the Company has not received any proposals from third parties for the potential acquisition of the Company under the Code and, accordingly, it is now terminating the formal sale process.

As announced by the Company on 9 June 2020, the Company received a letter from Secura Bio Inc. purporting to terminate the Company’s licence to panobinostat, the active ingredient in MTX110. The Company remains of the view that the grounds for the purported termination of the MTX110 licence agreement by Secura Bio Inc. are unfounded. At this time, the Company is considering various avenues for a resolution and/or best options available to the Company.

As previously announced, activities connected with MTD201 have been wound down expeditiously and the Company’s MTD201 manufacturing facilities in Bilbao have been closed. Following the termination of in-house development of MTD201, the Company’s previously announced strategy to exploit its Q-Sphera technology more broadly is gaining traction. On 8 June 2020, the Company announced a collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and on 21 July 2020 the Company announced a second collaboration with a European affiliate of a global pharmaceutical company, in each case to explore the feasibility of applying Midatech’s Q-Sphera technology to the partners’ proprietary products. Currently the revenues associated with these collaborations are not material to the financial position of the Company, but the Board believe the collaborations are encouraging early validation of the technology platform and, if successful, the Company would expect to enter into licensing and technology transfer agreements with its partners including milestone payments and royalties.

Following this announcement, the Company is no longer considered to be in an “offer period” as defined in the Code.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR).

