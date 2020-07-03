NACL and Fosun Group Synergy: Elevating the eSports Industry Coverage

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2020 / ESports is a multi-million dollar industry – with global revenues expected to reach the billion-dollar mark this year. The relatively modern sport is a cluster of video games set up in online multiplayer competitions.

Some examples include Defense of the Ancients (DOTA), League of Angels (LOL), Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Fortnite, among others. The popularity of the games, while primarily attributed to its quality and content, can also be credited to the efforts of online video streaming platforms. They make the immersive experience of the tournaments and make it feel like participants are witnessing things in person.

The North American Collegiate League (NACL) is an organization that hosts and broadcasts video game tournaments participated by collegiate competitors. The US-based non-profit eSports platform also provides scholarship prizes while executing their operations. With millions of young aspirants flocking toward the eSports scene, NACL wants to become the leading organization to accommodate a rising demand among gamers. That is, taking the tournaments into the homes of gamers who are otherwise bereft of the chance to see the matches personally.

Recently, the NACL-Fosun eSports platform emerged after the organization announced its partnership with Fosun Group. NACL’s newfound partner is a Chinese conglomerate that uses technology as drivers for its superior health and wealth services. Fosun has made its share of changing the lives of people with their state-of-the-art technologies and smart approaches towards the demands of various communities.

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Fosun, and create this synergy with collegiate esports,” shares David Chen, the president of NACL.

Wolves eSports, a professional gaming wing of the Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club, is also working with the synergy of NACL and Fosun. Onboard, the strategic partnership among the three enhances their producing, distributing, and broadcasting capacities – targeting the global market as their primary objective.

With the Chinese market anticipated to land a top spot in the global eSports sales, NACL plans to employ the existing strategies of the Chinese cultural industries that the Fosun Group has mastered over the years while incorporating approaches of their own. The goal of their cooperation is to extensively cover every facet of the eSports arena using a practical and all-encompassing blueprint. They will broadcast and produce TV shows, live streaming portals, and video content that provides an opportunity for collegiate eSports athletes to make their marks and develop their brands.

While there are already numerous other individuals who shone on the spotlight of the eSports industry, the NACL-Fosun Group partnership widens the horizon for many up-and-coming icons of the field. Professional gamers like Patrik Lindberg, aka f0rest, Lee Sang Hyeok, aka Faker, or Sumail Hassan, have already established their names in the community and have graced news sites about their multi-million dollar wins and journey towards stardom.

In due course, the partnership will aid in the rise of a new roster of gamers who will undeniably make significant influence to the ever-expanding community of eSports. Similarly, the comprehensive and far-reaching broadcasts expose new individuals who have little to no ideas about the opportunities and merits of the industry.

The ambitious collaboration of NACL, Fosun Group, and Wolves eSports is another step to strengthening the relationships of the existing community of gamers. It provides a space that prompts individuals to enter the scene while gearing to enhance the knowledge of the public about the industry that has changed lives.

