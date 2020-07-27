Navitaire Receives IATA ONE Order Capable Status as an Order Management System

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Navitaire–Navitaire, an Amadeus company and a leading provider of airline technology solutions to hybrid and low-cost carriers, has been granted ONE Order Capable status as an Order Management System (OMS) from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Under IATA’s ONE Order Certification Program, the designation recognizes Navitaire’s ONE Order-based solution, New Skies®, for its ability to support deployments using delivery capabilities for flights and ancillaries whose schemas are compliant with the standard ONE Order message schema, version 18.2.

ONE Order is transforming order management into a retail-like model by implementing a standard that simplifies data exchange between airlines, distributors and their customers. It offers a single sales record replacing the PNR, EMD and e-ticket. All transactional details – passenger information, flight, ancillaries, third-party purchases and payment – are stored under one unique order ID for improved servicing and transparency.

“This is a notable milestone on our journey to help transform the world of travel,” said David P. Evans, Navitaire CEO. “New Skies was originally built on the same ticketless principles as ONE Order, based on a single record approach that manages both offer and order throughout the passenger lifecycle. While the whole industry has been facing unprecedented times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on travel, this certification is another example of our commitment to support our airline customers on their path towards recovery. In parallel, it recognizes our leadership in modernizing the industry’s order management process and our continued investment in the evolving standards.”

Navitaire joins Amadeus with both companies now holding IATA ONE Order Capable certifications as Order Management System providers. In addition, Navitaire and Amadeus each hold IATA New Distribution Capability (NDC) certifications, and in 2019, Navitaire was the first provider to receive ONE Order Capable certification as an Accounting provider from IATA.

Navitaire is a key champion helping the industry simplify and modernize the order management process. The company has a long-standing history of working with IATA in its initiatives to help shape the future of travel. Visit the IATA website for more information about the IATA certification program and details on the ONE Order program and standards.

About Navitaire

Navitaire, an Amadeus company, delivers industry-leading technology services supporting growth, profitability and innovation to 60 airlines and rail companies worldwide, carrying a total of 819 million annual passengers in 2019, including many of the world’s most successful low-cost and hybrid airlines. Navitaire offers a full suite of proven solutions focused on revenue generation and streamlining costs in the areas of reservations, ancillary sales, loyalty, revenue management, revenue accounting and business intelligence. Navitaire has offices in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Amadeus Group. Learn more about Navitaire’s industry leadership in shaping the world of travel at www.navitaire.com.

Navitaire’s New Skies reservations solution is a digital, “e-commerce first” platform with comprehensive retailing, analytics and passenger personalization tools. The solution is designed for efficiency, using a single record approach which manages both the offer and the order throughout the customer lifecycle. Real-time data for on-demand decision making and omni-channel processing are hallmarks of New Skies, which are leveraged extensively by airlines with clear industry leadership in innovation.

Contacts

Navitaire LLC

Susan Adelman



+1 (612) 317-7084



susan.adelman@navitaire.com