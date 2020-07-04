NeutriSci Retracts July 3rd News Release

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2020 / NeutriSci International Inc. (the “Company” or “NeutriSci”) (TSXV:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9) announces that its news release issued on July 3, 2020 with respect to a debt settlement was issued in error and shareholders should disregard the earlier disclosure.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL INC.

Glen Rehman

President

NeutriSci International Inc.

Tel: (403) 264-6320

Email: grehman@neutrisci.com

