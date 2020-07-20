Nivano Physicians Selected by the Healthy Partners Program to Coordinate Specialty Care Across Sacramento County

Nivano Physicians and the Sacramento County Health Center seek additional specialists to help expand services

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / Nivano Physicians, an Independent Physician Association (IPA) within Sacramento and surrounding counties since 1998, is proud to announce its selection by the Healthy Partners Program to Coordinate specialty care across Sacramento County, California.

“At Nivano Physicians, we strive to facilitate quality care for our members and be a strong resource to our physician network,” said Nivano Physicians’ CEO, Sarath Artham. “I am looking forward to working with Sacramento County through this amazing program, and they entire staff is excited to help deliver specialty care to this underserved population.”

Since 2016, the Healthy Partners Program has provided services to low-income, undocumented adults residing in Sacramento County who meet eligibility criteria. Services include primary care behavioral health, obstetrics and preventative care services, including immunizations, labs, radiology and access to some medical subspecialties. For more information, visit the Healthy Partners site.

Nivano Physicians and the Sacramento County Health Center are actively recruiting for more specialists to help expand services to this population. If you are interested in partnering with us to participate in the Healthy Partners Program, please reach out to us at 916.407.2000 ex. 2552.

About Nivano Physicians

Nivano Physicians is an Independent Physician Association (IPA) operating within Sacramento and surrounding counties. Nivano Physicians is a strong and committed advocate for the members within our community – ensuring that managed health care is actually “manageable.” The IPA educates and advises clients and physician participants and oversees their members’ managed health care needs. Learn more at www.nivanophysicians.com.

Contact:

Paul Dobrovolsky

Director of Network Operations

Nivano Physicians

916-407-2000

pauld@nivanophysicians.com

SOURCE: Nivano Physicians

