Novamind Sponsors TheraPsil, an Advocate for the Compassionate Use of Psilocybin in Canada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2020 / Novamind Ventures Inc. (“Novamind“) a mental health and wellness company specialized in psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of TheraPsil (the “TheraPsil Coalition“), a British Columbia based non-profit, composed of healthcare professionals, patients and advocates that are dedicated to obtaining legal, compassionate access to psilocybin therapy for terminally-ill Canadians suffering from end-of-life distress.

The TheraPsil Coalition supports Canadians seeking compassionate use of psilocybin by assisting individuals that apply for an exemption of subsection 56(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) (the “Applications“). Canadians were first granted legal access to medical cannabis in 1999 through this same exemption.

On August 4, 2020, Canada’s Minister of Health, Patty Hajdu, is expected to respond to the Applications of four Canadians battling cancer who have been assisted by the TheraPsil Coalition.

Psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for the treatment of end-of-life distress is supported by a growing body of clinical research. A long-term follow-up study of the NYU (New York University) 2016 Psilocybin Cancer Anxiety Study documented significant reductions in anxiety, depression, hopelessness, demoralization, and death-related anxiety nearly five years after participants were treated with psilocybin. Over 70% of study participants attributed positive life changes to the psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy experience and rated it among the most personally meaningful and spiritually significant experiences of their lives.1

“Novamind proudly supports TheraPsil’s efforts to provide compassionate access to psilocybin therapy for Canadians suffering from end-of-life distress” commented Yaron Conforti, Chief Executive Officer of Novamind.

About TheraPsil

TheraPsil is a non-profit coalition of healthcare professionals, patients and advocates that was formed in 2019, in order to change the laws regarding the use of medical psilocybin for terminally-ill patients who are experiencing end-of-life distress. TheraPsil’s mission is based on four pillars: Compassionate Access, Public Education, Professional Training, and Research. For more information visit www.therapsil.ca.

About Novamind

Novamind is building a global network of clinics and retreats that are required for a regulated psychedelics industry. We provide access to safe, legal psychedelic experiences, while advancing research for psychedelic medicine. For more information visit www.novamind.ca.

1: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/0269881119897615

