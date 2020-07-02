PACE, Citizens for Citizens Receive 10,000 pounds of seafood from Atlantic Capes Fisheries for South Coast Food Banks

NEW BEDFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / Citizens for Citizens (CFC) in Fall River, and PACE (People Acting in Community Endeavors) Inc. in New Bedford have partnered with Atlantic Capes Fisheries to distribute almost 10,000 pounds of fresh seafood to local food banks. The donation of yellowtail flounder, caught by Atlantic Capes boats, will help ensure that those in need in the South Coast area will have access to healthy, fresh food during the current crisis.

Over the past four weeks, Atlantic Capes has donated 1,000 pounds of fish a week to Citizens for Citizens (CFC) in Fall River, and PACE (People Acting in Community Endeavors) Inc. in New Bedford.

PACE’s Executive Director Pam Kuechler has seen a significant increase in the use of their Food Bank, including families who have never reached out to a Food Bank before this pandemic. Many people affected have never been in the position of needing help, and PACE welcome’s the opportunity to provide the assistance to those who are struggling.

“We are grateful for this generous donation. We have seen our numbers skyrocket in the past few weeks. In addition to our Main Food Bank at 166 William Street, we now have a mobile food pantry to serve our most vulnerable neighborhoods,” she said. “Donations like this help us to expand our offerings to our growing numbers of participants, and provides families with healthy options in their weekly grocery bags, something that is critical in the middle of this health crisis.”

CFC has seen a similar increase in demand for its services as unemployment has increased across the region and forms of social distancing-related closures continue. They’ve looked to partner with local organizations and companies like ACF to meet the needs of the families who rely on its services.

“CFC has had an outpouring of support from both small and large organizations that have a deep appreciation and care for the communities we both serve every day,” said Elizabeth Berube, Executive Director at CFC. “With the joint efforts of Atlantic Capes Fisheries, Bob Vanasse of Saving Seafood, and CFC’s driven Community Resources Director Chrystal Arpa, we were able to coordinate a massive donation of 4,500lbs of yellowtail flounder. Quality seafood is a rarity for our pantry, so this was a welcome treat to our pantry families.”

“It’s important for us, as part of the South Coast community, to support members of our community who are in need,” said Jeff Bolton, CEO of Atlantic Capes Fisheries. “We hope that this donation of fresh seafood will provide some relief to those experiencing food insecurity during this difficult time.”

Both organizations are looking for donations and other support as the COVID-19 crisis continues. More information on how to contribute to both organizations is included below.

PACE: Visit paceinfo.org or contact them 508-999-9920.

CFC: Visit www.cfcinc.org or visit them on Facebook: @citizensforcitizensinc

About PACE

PACE, Inc. delivers innovative and effective services to members of the Greater New Bedford Community in their pursuit of brighter futures. Since 1982, PACE Inc. has developed a reputation of responding to community needs, providing high-quality programs for struggling people and families, developing strategies for empowering people and working cooperatively with both the non-profit and for-profit communities.

PACE programs include: Child Care Works, YB Youth Development Center, The Family Center, Head Start, Housing Services, Fuel Assistance, Clemente Course, Tax Preparation, Health Access and Food Bank

About Citizens for Citizens

Citizens for Citizens, Inc. is the Massachusetts Community Action Agency that assists over 42,000 individuals in the Greater Fall River and Taunton areas each year. We provide short and long-term services that empower low-income individuals and families with the tools necessary to overcome the burdens of poverty and financial crises while creating and maintaining self-sufficiency.

About Atlantic Capes Fisheries

Atlantic Capes Fisheries, Inc. is a fully integrated seafood company with our 25+ harvesting vessels, 2 unloading facilities, 3 processing plants, and fleet of delivery trucks. We are a family of over 400 exceptional employees who are dedicated to supplying the highest quality products and the best customer service.

