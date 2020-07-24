Pennsylvania American Water Invites Customers to Participate in PA Public Utility Commission Public Input Hearings

During a series of virtual hearings in August, customers can provide input on the company’s rate request, driven by $1.64 billion invested to address aging water and wastewater infrastructure

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pennsylvania American Water will join the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) to hear public comment on the company’s recent rate request over a series of eight videoconference/telephonic public input hearings in August. These virtual hearings are scheduled for Aug. 18, 25, 26 and 27 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

On April 29, 2020, Pennsylvania American Water filed a request to adjust its water and wastewater rates over a two-year period following an extensive review of the investment needed to provide continued safe and reliable service. As part of the rate request, the company proposed enhancements to its customer financial assistance program to further help water and wastewater customers in greatest need. New rates would not go into effect until 2021.

Since its last rate case, the company will have invested $1.64 billion in infrastructure upgrades, including replacing more than 427 miles of aging water and sewer pipelines and upgrading treatment facilities, storage tanks, wells and pumping stations to help ensure continued water quality, service reliability and fire protection for the more than 2.4 million people in 400 communities that it serves. This investment also sustains the economic health of local communities, supporting more than 25,000 jobs across the state and region.

The Public Input Hearings will be conducted using the WebEx video conferencing platform. If you wish to testify during the public input hearings, you must register by the applicable registration deadline listed below using one of the following procedures:

Contact the Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) at its toll-free number, 1-800-684-6560, to register by 4 p.m. on the applicable registration deadline listed below.

Register on one of the WebEx websites below for the date and time period during which you wish to testify and complete the registration form by the applicable registration deadline listed below:

August 18 @ 1 p.m. (Registration Deadline: August 13, 2020)



Event Number 127 637 2501; https://tinyurl.com/y5alapqf

(Registration Deadline: August 13, 2020) Event Number 127 637 2501; https://tinyurl.com/y5alapqf August 18 @ 6 p.m. (Registration Deadline: August 13, 2020)



Event Number 127 513 8820; https://tinyurl.com/y5382a9b

(Registration Deadline: August 13, 2020) Event Number 127 513 8820; https://tinyurl.com/y5382a9b August 25 @ 1 p.m. (Registration Deadline: August 20, 2020)



Event Number 127 704 2563; https://tinyurl.com/yxgcyrm2

(Registration Deadline: August 20, 2020) Event Number 127 704 2563; https://tinyurl.com/yxgcyrm2 August 25 @ 6 p.m. (Registration Deadline: (August 20, 2020)



Event Number 127 882 3168; https://tinyurl.com/y5y5zx3g

(Registration Deadline: (August 20, 2020) Event Number 127 882 3168; https://tinyurl.com/y5y5zx3g August 26 @ 1 p.m. (Registration Deadline: August 21, 2020)



Event Number 127 725 5848; https://tinyurl.com/y39fk96z

(Registration Deadline: August 21, 2020) Event Number 127 725 5848; https://tinyurl.com/y39fk96z August 26 @ 6 p.m. (Registration Deadline: August 21, 2020)



Event Number 127 228 7524; https://tinyurl.com/y2rrrwtx

(Registration Deadline: August 21, 2020) Event Number 127 228 7524; https://tinyurl.com/y2rrrwtx August 27 @ 1 p.m. (Registration Deadline: August 24, 2020)



Event Number 127 248 8863; https://tinyurl.com/y5w39czy

(Registration Deadline: August 24, 2020) Event Number 127 248 8863; https://tinyurl.com/y5w39czy August 27 @ 6 p.m. (Registration Deadline: August 24, 2020)



Event Number 127 972 3396; https://tinyurl.com/yxr7hp6u

If you choose to register on the WebEx website, you will be requested to provide your name, address, e-mail address, telephone number, and organization (if any). This information will be kept private and will be provided only to the Administrative Law Judge and the lawyers for the parties in this proceeding. After you register, you will receive a confirmation e-mail with a link to join the Public Input Hearing. You can test your computer in advance at the following: https://www.webex.com/test-meeting.html/.

After registering either with OCA or by using one of the above WebEx websites:

If you wish to participate only by phone on the day and time of the hearing for which you registered, dial 1-877-310-7479 and enter the unique event number for that hearing that is listed above.

Any persons that have not registered with OCA or through one of the WebEx websites above by the applicable registration deadline may not be able to testify during the public input hearings. Please contact OCA if you are unable to register by the applicable registration deadline or if you require assistance in registering for the public input hearing.

If you do not wish to testify, but want to listen to the public input hearings, contact the OCA toll free 1-800-684-6560, to obtain the call-in information for the hearing in which you are interested. You may also go to the applicable WebEx website for the day and time you wish to listen to the public input hearing or call 1-877-310-7479 and enter the unique event number at any time before or during the hearings if you only want to listen.

If you have any questions about participating in or listening to the public input hearings, please do not hesitate to call the OCA at 1-800-684-6560.

If you have any hearing exhibits to which you will refer during the hearing, one (1) copy must be emailed to Nicholas Miskanic, Legal Assistant, at nmiskanic@pa.gov and one (1) copy each must be sent to every other party on the Active Service List. All copies must be received at least five (5) business days before the hearing.

If you require an interpreter to participate in the hearing, we will make every reasonable effort to have an interpreter present. At least five (5) business days prior to your hearing, please email the Legal Assistant or call 412-565-3550 to submit your request. The AT&T Relay Service number for persons who are deaf or hearing-impaired is 1.800.654.5988.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Northeast PA:

Susan Turcmanovich, External Affairs Manager



C: 570-332-6726



E: susan.turcmanovich@amwater.com

Southeast/Central PA:



Maggie Sheely, External Affairs Manager



C: 717-317-3762



E: maggie.sheely@amwater.com

Western PA:

Gary Lobaugh, External Affairs Manager



C: 724-873-3674



E: gary.lobaugh@amwater.com