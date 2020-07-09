Personalized Custom Design Jewellery Stores Set to Reopen in Dubai, Prague and Kyiv

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / Jeni Coin Jewellery, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, has announced that they are reopening their stores in Dubai, Prague, Czech Republic and Kyiv, Ukraine on August 1st. Jeni Coin is a subsidiary of the NY Koen Group, an international group of luxury brands founded by Naum Koen in 2010. They provide unique and personalized modern jewelry designs for coins, stud earrings, bracelets, long chain necklaces, pendants, and more. They have a number of collections to choose from, including the Signature Jewelry Collection, Bridal Collection, Blossom Flower Collection, Diamonds & Pearls, Zodiac Signs Collection, Fortune Coins Collection, and 4Elements Collection.

Jeni Koen from Jeni Coin Jewellery says, “We’re really excited to reopen our stores in Dubai, Prague, and Kyiv, and serve our clients personally again. We can’t wait to see and service our style-savvy customers face to face like we used to before the lockdown.”

She continues, “We’re ready and excited to work with our clients once again, whether it’s personalizing distinct pieces, combining from different collections, wearing pendants together, or presenting more affordable, casual gifts for men, women and children. We will work with you to create delicate coin earrings, pendants, and necklaces unrivalled in sophistication and brilliance.”

Jeni Coin Jewellery has established exclusive lines of diamond jewelry collections that have achieved a reputation of having excellent craftsmanship and beautiful designs. In addition, they can help customers customize their jewelry and even have it rendered in 3D and select diamonds. They always make sure to use ethically sourced gemstones and diamonds, and they’re now preparing to reopen their stores in Dubai, Prague, and Kyiv. Their signature JC logo has come to be known as synonymous with originality in high jewelry while representing unmatched character and quality of work.

For instance, their Diamonds & Pearls Collection includes White Diamond Pear Shape & Marquise Earrings with Raspberry Ruby Drops, White Diamond & Pearl Tassel Earrings with Raspberry Ruby Drops, White Diamond & Pearl Earrings, White Diamond & Raspberry Ruby Drop Pendant, White Diamond Pear Shape Chain Necklace, White Diamond & Ruby Chain Necklace, Pearls Chain Necklace, White Diamond Pear Shape Open Ring, White Diamond Pear Drop Ring, Twin White Diamond Pear Ring, and White Diamond Pear & Pearl Ring.

Their Signature Line includes the JC Signature White Diamond Stud Earrings, JC Signature White Diamond Earrings with Diamond Circles, JC Signature White Diamond Earrings with White Round Diamonds, JC Signature White Diamond Earrings with White Pear Shape Diamonds, JC Signature White Diamond Pendant, Yellow Gold Chain with Round Diamond Drops, Yellow Gold Chain with Round Diamonds, Yellow Gold Chain with JC Signature Coins, JC Signature White Diamond Ring with Pave Band, JC Signature White Diamond Ring with Round Brilliant, Jeni Coin Signature White Diamond Ring with Round Brilliant, Jeni Coin Signature White Diamond Ring with Pave Band, JC Signature White Diamond Chain Necklace, Jeni Coins White Diamond Signature Chain Necklace, and Jeni Coin White Diamond Signature Charm Bracelet.

The Jeni Coin Bridal Collection includes White Round Diamond Stud Earrings, White Pear Shape Diamond Stud Earrings, White Heart Shape Diamond Stud Earrings, White Cushion Cut Diamond Stud Earrings, White Pear Shape Diamond Constellation Stud Earrings, White Pear Shape Diamond Constellation Stud Earrings, White Heart Shape Diamond Constellation Stud Earrings, White Cushion Cut Diamond Constellation Stud Earrings, White Round Diamond Double Earrings, White Round & Pear Shape Diamond Earrings, White Heart Shape & Round Diamond Earrings, White Heart Shape & Pear Shape Diamond Earrings, White Round Diamond Earrings on Pave Hooks, White Pear Shape Diamond Earrings on Pave Hooks, White Heart Shape Diamond Earrings on Pave Hooks, White Oval Diamond Earrings on Pave Hooks, White Round Diamond Solitaire Pendant, and more.

At Jeni Coin, they are committed to go as far as their customer wants to go in ensuring satisfaction through the creation of collections of exceptional quality. Those who are interested in taking a look at the Jeni Coin Jewelry latest styles may want to check out the Jeni Coin Jewellery website, or contact them through the telephone or via email.

