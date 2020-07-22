Phone.com Receives 2020 HealthTechZone Telehealth Award

﻿HIPAA-compliant, triple DES-Encrypted Video Meeting Service and SMS Auto Responder honored for enabling continuation of care via telehealth and secure remote communications

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / Phone.com is pleased to announce that HealthTechZone.com has named the company a 2020 Telehealth Award-winner for its HIPAA-compliant video meeting service and SMS Auto Responder.

As millions of workers across the globe have adopted alternative ways of working to help fight the spread of COVID-19, Phone.com has harnessed its industry-leading experience and created the innovative technology needed to support remote healthcare via telehealth.

“Phone.com offers a complete, secure HIPAA and HITECH-compliant unified business phone service for healthcare professionals,” said Phone.com Chief Compliance Officer, Joel Maloff. “Unlike other service providers, Phone.com has gone to great lengths to ensure that every channel within its cloud-based, unified communications services platform is compliant with both HIPAA and HITECH regulations. As required by HIPAA, every Phone.com employee is trained in compliance.

“We are honored by this recognition as it reflects our ongoing commitment to providing caregivers with unified communications solutions that ensure all patient information is appropriately encrypted.”

Among the hundreds of thousands of professionals that now work from home are physicians, mental health professionals, and other healthcare providers. As such, telehealth adoption is skyrocketing across medical specialties, such mental health and psychiatric care.

For “virtual” mental health sessions, Phone.com’s video meeting service is secured using triple DES encryption, preventing unauthorized callers from breaking in or “ZOOM bombing” sessions. Any data stored on Phone.com servers containing protected health information (PHI), such as voicemails with personal medical information, is safely encrypted while at rest.

Unbeknownst to many, HIPAA does not recognize SMS as a compliant means of communication unless both the sender and recipient’s devices are encrypted. Phone.com’s HIPAA-compliant SMS Auto Responder protects physicians and other healthcare providers from running afoul of HIPAA by blocking text messages from patients if requested.

Phone.com SMS Auto Responder helps both clinical and other healthcare professionals avoid HIPAA violations by responding to any text message with alternative channels for contact with the healthcare organization.

“It is my pleasure to recognize Phone.com for its commitment to innovation and addressing the evolving needs of the current environment,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “I look forward to seeing more innovation from Phone.com in the future.”

For more information, please visit www.phone.com.

About Phone.com

Founded in 2008 by veteran telecommunication entrepreneurs, Phone.com provides more than 35,000 businesses across the U.S and Canada with comprehensive, flexible, and reliable cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions. Phone.com’s innovative services, award-winning 24/7 U.S.-based support, coupled with experienced executive leadership and forward-thinking strategic planning, has led to 10 straight years of growth. With over 50 customizable features including audio and video conferencing, call forwarding, voicemail transcription, IVR, vanity and virtual toll-free 800 and local numbers, Phone.com’s business VoIP allows you to connect with anyone anywhere at any time.

Phone.com has been recognized by the Inc. 500|5000 as well as Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 for fastest growing private companies. Connect with Phone.com on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, talk to us at 844-746-6312 or visit us at Phone.com

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

