Planview Acquires AI/ML Leader Aptage

Combination Brings Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Agile and PPM to Accelerate Early Insights

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Planview® today announced the acquisition of Aptage, a technology leader and pioneer in the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to portfolio management and work management.

Aptage’s expertise in data science is combined with unique domain knowledge in the economics of development spanning Agile and project methodologies. The company’s technology and IP is focused on the application of AI/ML to enterprise software, offering customers early insights and visibility into anticipated value and delivery risk across traditional project management and agile methodologies. For Planview customers, this ultimately means more accurate project outcome forecasting, regardless of work methodologies and processes used to get work done.

“In today’s disruptive environment, the companies with early insights are the ones that can pivot more quickly to create competitive advantage,” said Greg Gilmore, CEO of Planview. “Aptage’s innovative AI/ML technology creates insights into project value and delivery risk, improving and strengthening the strategy to delivery pipeline. We’re excited to welcome Aptage into the Planview family and bring this expertise to our customers.”

“Aptage and Planview share a common vision for the future of AI/ML within portfolio management and work management,” said John Heintz, co-founder and CEO of Aptage. “We’re thrilled to be taking this next step together, expanding the reach of our technology and driving better outcomes for organizations.”

Founded in 2016, Aptage’s proprietary IP was designed to accommodate the small data characteristics of Agile and traditional projects to continuously learn, predict, and provide actionable advice throughout the strategy to delivery pipeline. The technology has been proven with early adopters and is ready to scale to the mainstream market with Planview.

John Heintz, co-founder and CEO, and Dr. Murray Cantor, co-founder and CTO, will be joining Planview, bringing extensive experience and unique expertise to the company. Heintz is a recognized thought leader in the Agile and Lean community with 20 years of hands-on experience, and will be joining to lead product management for AI/ML. Dr. Cantor joins Planview as the company’s Chief Data Scientist, a new role created in recognition of the momentum in data science and the application of AI/ML in enterprise software.

Planview will be embedding the Aptage AI/ML IP across the Planview product portfolio. We anticipate the Aptage technology being available to customers later this year. To learn more, visit: Planview.com.

About Planview

Planview has one focus: enabling the transformation journey as organizations rewire strategy to delivery in today’s fast-paced, highly disruptive markets. Our solutions uniquely help organizations navigate this journey and accelerate on-strategy delivery at enterprise scale. Planview’s full spectrum of Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions create organizational focus on the strategic outcomes that matter and empower teams to deliver their best work, no matter how they work. The comprehensive Planview platform and enterprise success model enable customers to deliver innovative, competitive products, services, and customer experiences. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Planview has more than 700 employees supporting 3,500 customers and 1 million users worldwide. For more information, visit: https://www.planview.com/.

Planview and the Planview logo are registered trademarks of Planview, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About Aptage

Aptage is a technology leader and pioneer in the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to portfolio and work management, enabling companies to use their own data more intelligently through schedule, cost, and prioritization solutions. Companies using Agile, Waterfall, or hybrid frameworks have used Aptage to learn more from their project data and make informed business decisions based on AI advice. For more information, visit: https://get.aptage.com.

