Predictmedix Inc. is Presenting at Wall Street Reporter’s “Next Super Stock” Livestream Conference on July 10, 2020

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) (“Predictmedix” or the “Company”) an Artificial Intelligence company developing novel technologies for health and safety within workplaces and for healthcare, and launching its COVID-19 detection screening solution in advance of screening solutions for impairment and mental illness, will be presenting at “Wall Street Reporter’s “Next Super Stock” livestream conference on Friday July 10, 2020.

Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix will share an overview of their three detection screening solutions, their recent acquisition of a remote patient monitoring platform to “close the loop” between detection and remote treatment monitoring, as well as new distribution partners in North America, UK and Caribbean.

Predictmedix presentation will take place at 1 pm EST on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Following the 20-minute presentation, Dr. Kushwah will take questions from the audience.

To sign up for the event , https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

Recent company highlights include:

Launch of COVID-19 test study with Max Healthcare, part of a multibillion-dollar healthcare conglomerate

Launch of Mental Illness study with Max Healthcare in collaboration with Dr. Banerji, one of Asia Pacific’s foremost neurologists

Sales agreements signed with Juiceworks Exhibits, whose clients include Fortune 500 companies and the world’s best-known brands, Caribbean Digital Media Academy technology integrator for corporations and government, and Taurus Medical who manufacture and market over 1,500 products for the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of respiratory conditions in the UK.

Incorporation of Predictmedix solutions within the tech suite to be offered by Tech Mahindra, a multibillion revenue conglomerate ranked among the world’s top 15 IT companies

Appointment of Mr. Kapil Raval, Director of AI, Business Development Microsoft, as chair our advisory board and to assist with business development

Appointment of Mr. Prabhakar Srivastava, senior healthcare executive who has worked with some of the largest global healthcare conglomerates and has been an advisor to governments of African and Asian countries, will play a key role in business development for those regions

Acquisition of Mobile Wellbeing Remote Patient Monitoring Telehealth Platform

Filing of two patents for Remote Patient Monitoring Telehealth Platform in addition to the two patents for COVID-19 and Impairment detection screening

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix Inc. is an artificial intelligence (“AI”) company developing disruptive tools for impairment testing and healthcare. It is intended that the Company’s cannabis and alcohol impairment detection tools will be used across various workplaces and by law enforcement agents. Its technology uses facial and voice recognition to identify both cannabis and alcohol impairment by utilizing multiple features along with numerous different data points. Testing does not require any body fluids or human intervention, thereby helping to remove human error and the potential for discrimination and prejudice.

The Company is also developing AI based screening for the healthcare industry. The recent advent of COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on the global economy and highlights the need for tools to help screen mass populations for infectious diseases, with the hope of preventing pandemics in the future. In turn, Predictmedix Inc. is expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for infectious diseases such as influenza and coronaviruses (COVID-19). Our current partners along with advisory board members have played a key role in gathering data pertaining to COVID-19, which has allowed us to develop a predictive mass screening tool for COVID-19. The technology is for mass screening and is to be used to predict and identify individuals who have the highest likelihood of being infected with COVID-19.

Additionally, psychiatric disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease can carry a significant burden and early identification is the key to better management. To help address this, the Company is also expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for psychiatric and/or brain disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. To find out more visit us at www.predictmedix.com

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operating Officer

Tel: 647 889-6916

Email: rahul@predictmedix.com

