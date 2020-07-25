Prolific Author Simenona Martinez Releases Four New Books of Comedy, Poetry and Quotes

LOS, ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / Simenona Martinez has recently published four new books, which are available now on Amazon and other book retailers: The Misspellings of Simenona: Volume 1, and Volume 2, In The Interests of Comedy, and Things Said By Me.

The Misspellings, Volume 1 and 2 are an exhilarating collection of free writing and prose poetry. Simenona’s style is one that is all her own, very unique and expressive. Readers will be drawn to the cognitive flow and beauty of each piece.

In The Interests of Comedy showcases her range in comical writing and her witty, playful sense of humor. Her use of intellect, sarcasm and irony, interjected into social commentary make for a truly interesting collection of jokes that are sure to evoke authentic belly laughs. Also of note, is the fact that most of the book was written during live writing sessions online, which highlights her improvisational skills as well as her ability to be quick-witted.

Things Said By Me is a collection of quotes and Simenona-isms that range from humorous and amusing to inspirational and philosophical. Readers can expect to be intrigued by the authors talent for one-liners as well as her reflective sense of dispensing knowledge.

In addition to being and accomplished author, Simenona is an actor, singer/songwriter, director, inventor, researcher and entrepreneur. She made her television debut in 2003 on the WB20 in San Francisco, and is most well known for her work on the Disney Channel’s “Behind the Ears” as well as the 2012 blockbuster film Alex Cross. The Awakening, Simenona’s first EP was released in 2012, followed by the EP, Can’t Stop in 2013. She runs own record label, Anonemis Records, on which she released the 2018 album, Equilibrium, as well as the 2019 and 2020 spoken word releases Cocaine Aneurysm, Vol. 1 and 2, 2Motivate, Vol. 1 and 2 and In the Key of Strife, Vol. 1 and 2.

ABOUT

Simenona is the founder and president of Sioni Academy, which focuses on developing self-esteem, self-confidence, and self-assurance in children. Her production company, Sioni Entertainment, has produced various documentaries and public service announcements, and works with charitable and non-profit organizations. In addition, she is the creator and CEO of Certainly Her Magazine, which focuses on empowering women, and has over 30 writers. She is also the founder of Scigenity Tech and Anonemis Research.

Simenona has now published a total of 14 books in the past three years, all of which are available on Amazon and other retailers. She is entering a new phase in her life, as she is newly engaged and currently expecting her first child with her private partner. Simenona chooses to live as a recluse, and is far removed from the public eye.

