Prospera Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2020 / Prospera Energy Inc. (“Prospera” or the “Company“) (TSXV:PEI)(FRA: OF6A) Prospera shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought before them at the Corporation’s annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 29, 2020 in Calgary.

Shareholders holding a total of 65,122,311 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM, representing 30.17 per cent of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Corporation as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all the matters submitted before the AGM as set out in the notice of meeting and information circular dated May 29, 2020 including:

Setting the size of the board to four directors and electing the following as directors until the next annual shareholders meeting of the Corporation; Sarshar Ahmad, Dusan Berka, Mel Clifford and Savi Franz; Appointing MNP, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Corporation’s auditor for the ensuing year; and Passing an ordinary resolution ratifying the Corporation’s stock option plan.

Subsequent to the AGM, the board appointed Mr Sarshar Ahmad as CEO and reappointed Savi Franz as CFO. The board appointed Mel Clifford as Chair of the audit Committee and Peter Lubey as Chair of the Reserve Committee.

ABOUT PROSPERA ENERGY INC.

Prospera Energy Inc is a Canadian natural resource Corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties with operations in Alberta and western Saskatchewan.

For further information please contact:

Sarshar Ahmad

Prospera Energy Inc.

700, 1300 – 8th St SW, Calgary, AB T2R 1B2

Phone: 403-454-9010

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “appear”, “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “approximate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe”, “would” and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Jaguar, including the application or non-application of the policies and rules of the NEX and TSX Venture Exchange. Although Jaguar believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable in the circumstances, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because Jaguar can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Jaguar undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law, the TSX Venture Exchange or the NEX.

