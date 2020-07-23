Pulse Fitness LA Aiding People to Become Better Versions of Themselves

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / Health and fitness have become a priority for many people. That’s because, for most, physical fitness is more than just about looking good. It’s also about feeling good both at a physiological and psychological level. This belief system is what drives Pulse Fitness LA, a gym that brings together innovative design and personalized experiences for health enthusiasts.

Pulse Fitness is a one-of-a-kind boutique gym located in Destrehan, Louisiana. At Pulse, there’s something for everyone from all walks of life. The facility offers a wide array of classes, including boxing, HIIT workouts, boot camps, yoga, Les Mills, step, core, senior specialty circuit, and strength training. The facility ascribes to the motto, “The Beat to a Better You.” This mission is where the team at Pulse finds its purpose. Pulse Fitness exists for the happiness they see in their members when they see the transformations they go through.

Many aspects of Pulse Fitness radiate innovation. One of the more unique aspects of the boutique gym is its custom mobile app. Through it, members gain access to up-to-the-minute club news, promotions, and class schedules. The app also provides an online store that shows them the newest services and products made available in Pulse Fitness. The club also uses technology to give members a booking platform where they can reserve spots in classes to avoid coming into a class only to find out it’s full.

Another unique factor that sets Pulse apart is The Spin Theater, a first-of-its-kind custom graffiti wall with changing lights and a surround-sound audio system that helps set the mood and pumps everyone up for a cycling experience unlike any other. Pulse Fitness is also the only gym in the St. Charles Parish that offers Les Mills’ “The Trip,” which is a virtual reality experience that brings members to places through a virtual journey to other places.

What keeps Pulse Fitness members coming back for more is the energy, mood, and vibe that everyone feels. Trainers and staff in the gym are always making sure that every member feels pumped and excited to recreate themselves. Pulse also brings the best fitness and training equipment to give people the best workout experience possible, including the newest cardio and weight equipment. The training center’s weight room, locker room, and shower also boast as high-class.

Pulse makes it a point to make visiting the gym something to look forward to. In a time where people dread workouts and do it as a chore, the revolutionary brand hopes to change the approach to workouts, by creating a space so amazing that the energy and feel always have members coming back and excited for their next routine. Pulse aims to make exercising something so exciting, to the point where people can’t wait to come back to the gym. The company looks forward to the day that they open more storefronts and get into hotels as well.

Pulse Fitness offers personal training, specialty training, and small group training to anyone and everyone who is looking to create a better version of themselves. The boutique facility is open 24/7 to members.

To learn more about Pulse Fitness and check out what memberships they have to offer, visit the boutique gym’s website.

Email: info@pulsefitness.com

