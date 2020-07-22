Radiko Announces Management Cease Trade Order

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / Radiko Holdings Corp. (CSE:RDKO) (the “Company“) announces that, further to its Press Release dated July 16, 2020, its principal regulator, the Alberta Securities Commission, has accepted the Company’s application for and granted a management cease trade order (the “MCTO“) dated July 17, 2020. The application for the MCTO was made by the Company due to a delay in the filing of its unaudited interim financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the period ended March 31, 2020 (the “Q1 Filings“).

During the period in which the MCTO is effective, the general investing public, who are not insiders of the Company, will continue to be able to trade in the Company’s listed common shares. However, the Company’s CEO and CFO will not be able to trade the Company’s common shares until such time as the Q1 Filings have been filed by the Company and the MCTO has been lifted.

The Company’s board of directors and its management confirm that they are working expeditiously to meet the Company’s obligations relating to the filing of the Q1 Filings. At this time, the Company anticipates being able to complete the Q1 Filings on or before August 31, 2020.

During the MCTO, the Company confirms that it will comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 – Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults for as long as it remains in default, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports, each of which will be issued in the form of a news release. The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there is no insolvency proceeding against it and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Radiko Holdings

Radiko Holdings (RDKO) is a CBD and cannabis-focused brand portfolio, leveraging the potential of the plant by offering best of breed products that naturally complement today’s consumer lifestyles. The Corporation’s mission is to build and market a diversified portfolio of cannabis and CBD brands, with strategic manufacturing and distribution partnerships to support better EBITDA and margins. RDKO markets products with THC content where that practice has been legalized at the state level through either medicinal or recreational use. RDKO also markets products containing CBD in the US and internationally. The Corporation believes as the legal cannabis and CBD markets evolve, high-quality, unique products will increasingly capture market share and provide a valuable platform for growth.

